Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Best deals on iPhone 12, Realme 8, Poco X3 and more

iPhone XR is now available at a starting price of Rs 37,999, down from Rs 45,499.


tech2 News StaffJul 26, 2021 16:06:11 IST

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale kicked off on 25 July in India and will end on 29 July. During the sale, buyers will get an instant discount of 10 percent on ICICI Bank debit and credit cards. Buyers will get discounts and offers on smartphones from brands like Apple, Poco, Realme, Xiaomi and more. Notably, Amazon is also hosting Prime Day sale 2021 in India currently.

Best deals on smartphones available during the ongoing Flipkart Big Saving Days sale

iPhone 12 is currently selling at a starting price of Rs 67,999 on Flipkart. Prior to this, it was available at Rs 69,999, down from Rs 79,999, on the e-commerce platform.

Realme 8

Realme 8 (Review) is currently selling at a starting price of Rs 13,999, down from Rs 14,999. In addition to this, you can also get an instant 10 percent discount on ICICI Bank cards.

Apple iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Mini is currently selling at a starting price of Rs 57,999 on Flipkart. It was launched in India at Rs 69,900 back in October last year.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro

Realme Narzo 30 Pro (Review) was launched in India recently at a starting price of Rs 16,999. The base variant is now selling at a price of Rs 15,499 on Flipkart.

iPhone SE (2020)

Currently, iPhone SE (2020) (Review) is priced at Rs 28,999. It was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 42,499.

Asus ROG Phone 3

Asus ROG Phone 3 (Review) was launched at a starting price of Rs 49,999. This base variant is now available at Rs 39,999 on Flipkart.

Realme X7 Max

Realme X7 Max (Review) is currently available at a starting price of Rs 24,999. It was launched at a price of Rs 26,999.

Realme X50 Pro

Last year, Realme launched Realme X50 Pro (First Impressions) 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant at Rs 39,999. This variant is currently available at Rs 30,999 on Flipkart.

Poco X3

Poco X3 (Review) is now available at a starting price of Rs 15,999, down from Rs 16,999.

Apple iPhone XR

iPhone XR (Review) is now available at a starting price of Rs 37,999, down from Rs 45,499.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

