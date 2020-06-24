Ameya Dalvi

Does the sound coming out of your TV speakers feel inadequate? Looking to improve the overall TV viewing experience? Never bothered looking for a soundbar because of the high cost? Have you been considering buying a budget soundbar? If the answer to any or all of these questions is yes, then you have come to the right place. Flipkart is currently hosting the Big Savings Day sale, which will go on till 27 June 2020. We bring you some of the best deals on soundbars under Rs 10,000, during the sale.

We have handpicked seven options for you from various brands that offer great value for money. Each of these come with either a wired or wireless subwoofer to enhance the bass. All of them are Bluetooth enabled, bundle a wireless remote, and support multiple inputs. Listed below are their current selling prices in serviceable pin codes, and if you have HDFC Bank credit or debit card, you can get a further 10 percent off on that price making the deal even sweeter.

JBL Moviebar 80/ JBL Cinema SB130 (Price: Rs 7,999)

Let’s start with a popular brand known for its soundbars. JBL too has a model in this budget this time. The Moviebar 80 (also known as JBL Cinema SB130) is now available for Rs 7,999 in this sale. The soundbar has a total rated output of 110 W RMS with 54 Watts dedicated to the bar and 56 Watts to the wired subwoofer. You get HDMI ARC and optical inputs here, along with Bluetooth. Though not one of JBL’s most premium offerings, this Dolby certified soundbar will take your TV viewing experience several notches higher.

Philips HTL2163B/12 Dolby Digital Soundbar (Price: Rs 7,999)

This Philips soundbar is one of the most well-rounded products in this list with a wide variety of connectivity options, elegant design, good sound and a display to go with it. As the name suggests, the Philips HTL2163B/12 soundbar is Dolby certified and offers 120 W RMS sound output. The bar has a pair of full-range drivers and a pair of Mylar tweeters that deliver 60 Watts audio, while the wired 5.25-inch subwoofer adds another 60 Watts to the total output.

The connectivity options cover almost all bases with 3.5mm Aux, Coaxial, Optical inputs along with HDMI ARC and Bluetooth. You also get a USB port to play music from. You can sit back and control everything using the wireless remote control, and the display gives you a good indication of the current input and audio level. A sale price under 8K makes this Philips bar the most feature-rich option to consider.

Creative Stage Soundbar (Price: Rs 5,999)

Creative Stage is an extremely compact soundbar from the good old PC speaker brand. While most soundbars are close to three feet in length, this one measures a shade under two feet. So it can easily fit under a monitor too and not look out of place. But don’t be fooled by its compact footprint as this little guy packs a punch with 160 W RMS output. Not just that but the connectivity options are almost as good as the Philips above.

You get Bluetooth, 3.5mm Aux-in, Optical input, HDMI ARC and USB; almost everything you need. It has a tiny 7-segment LED display that shows the input mode as well as volume/bass/treble level among other things. An asking price under 6K is damn neat for this space-saving soundbar.

Zebronics Zeb-Jukebar 9000 Pro Dolby Soundbar (Price: Rs 8,999)

We recently reviewed the entry-level variant of Zebronic’s soundbar and were quite impressed with what it offers for the price. While there isn’t a major discount on that model, the top-end variant has dropped well under 10K in this Flipkart sale. The Zeb-Jukebar 9000 Pro is a very interesting soundbar. It is fitted with seven speakers that include four top facing 7 cm drivers, two front-facing 2.5 cm twitters, and a 16.5 cm wired subwoofer, collectively delivering 120 Watts of Dolby certified audio.

Connectivity options include USB, Bluetooth 5.0, Aux-in, Optical input, and HDMI ARC. A full-function wireless remote control allows you to switch between input sources and tweak the audio output to suit your taste. We will publish an in-depth review of this soundbar in the coming weeks.

The next three options offer ample power and sound clarity but lack HDMI ARC input. So if you need a soundbar with that input, pick one of the above. If not, read on.

Samsung HW K350/XL Dolby Soundbar (Price: Rs 7,899)

Though there isn’t a massive discount on this Samsung bar, it is still a good option for its selling price (coupled with HDFC instant discount) purely for its powerful sound output. This Dolby certified soundbar outputs 150 W RMS of audio and its 6.5-inch subwoofer can provide some thunderous bass.

The audio inputs here are limited to Aux-in, Optical input, USB and Bluetooth but it does come with an LED display and a full function remote control that are more than handy. If sound clarity is at the top of your priority list, this should be one of your top picks.

LG SJ3 Wireless Dolby Soundbar (Price: Rs 8,999)

Just like the Samsung, the LG SJ3 soundbar has limited inputs but is high on sound quality. This is theoretically the most powerful bar in this list and boasts of 300 Watts (RMS) of power. To cut the cable clutter further, this one comes with a wireless subwoofer. The soundbar has four front-firing midrange drivers and two tweeters. You also get a tiny display and wireless remote control in the package. Audio inputs include Aux-in, Optical input, USB, and Bluetooth. The LG SJ3 that generally sports a five-digit price tag is going under 9K in this sale, and this wouldn’t be a bad time to pick it.

Polk Audio Signa S1 Wireless Dolby Soundbar (Price: Rs 4,999)

Last but by no means the least, we have a surprise entry in this list. I have never seen the Polk Audio Signa S1 sell under 5K before, not even close. And hence there was never a better time to go for it. This slim and stylish soundbar boasts of 120 Watts RMS of Dolby compliant audio output along with a wireless subwoofer, something that’s almost impossible to find under Rs 5,000. Though audio inputs are limited to Bluetooth, Aux, and Optical, the sound clarity is amongst the best in this segment, and will leave you with no real reason to complain.