Thursday, October 29, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Flipkart Big Diwali sale is now live: Best deals on iPhone XR, Realme 7, Mi 10T and more

Flipkart is offering an instant discount of 10 percent on Axis Bank credit and debit cards.


tech2 News StaffOct 29, 2020 15:09:51 IST

Flipkart is now hosting a Big Diwali sale that will end on 4 November. Buyers can get an instant discount of 10 percent on Axis Bank credit and debit cards. Flipkart will give up to Rs 1,500 discount on credit cards and up to Rs 1,000 on debit cards. During this ongoing sale, buyers can get heavy discounts and offers on smartphones, mobile accessories, laptops, smart TV s and more. For the unversed, Amazon is hosting "Gifting Happiness Days" till 4 November during its ongoing Great Indian Festival sale.

Flipkart Big Diwali sale is now live: Best deals on iPhone XR, Realme 7, Mi 10T and more

iPhone XR

During the ongoing Flipkart Big Diwali sale, iPhone XR (Review) is selling at a starting price of Rs 39,999. Apple had recently slashed the price of iPhone XR to a starting price of Rs 42,900 from Rs 52, 500. The newly launched Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition is also available for purchase on Flipkart right now at a starting price of Rs 9,499. Xiaomi's Mi 10T is now available at a starting price of Rs 35,999. Galaxy S20+ 's 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is now selling at a price of Rs 49,999.

Launched at a price of Rs 11,999, Moto G9 is now selling at Rs 9,999, down by Rs 2,000 during the ongoing Flipkart sale. Realme 7 (Review) is selling at a starting price of Rs 13,999, down from Rs 14,999. Similarly, Poco M2 Pro (Review) is now priced at Rs 12,999, down by Rs 1,000. You can also buy Realme Narzo 20 Pro (Review) at a discount of Rs 1,000 during this ongoing Flipkart sale. iQOO 3 (Review) is also selling at a discounted price of Rs 29,990.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale to end today: Best deals on iPhone 11 Pro Max, Redmi K20 Pro, Galaxy S10 Plus and more

Oct 21, 2020
Flipkart Big Billion Days sale to end today: Best deals on iPhone 11 Pro Max, Redmi K20 Pro, Galaxy S10 Plus and more
Flipkart Dusshera Specials sale is now live: Best deals on Galaxy F41, iPhone SE (2020), Poco M2 and more

Flipkart Dusshera Specials sale

Flipkart Dusshera Specials sale is now live: Best deals on Galaxy F41, iPhone SE (2020), Poco M2 and more

Oct 23, 2020

science

Odd carbon-based molecule found in atmosphere of Saturn's moon Titan

Titan's Atmosphere

Odd carbon-based molecule found in atmosphere of Saturn's moon Titan

Oct 29, 2020
BepiColombo probe to Mercury captures ultra close shot of Venus in close approach

Venus

BepiColombo probe to Mercury captures ultra close shot of Venus in close approach

Oct 27, 2020
NASA's 'Lunar Loo' challenge awards innovative toilet designs for use in microgravity, on the moon

Lunar Loo

NASA's 'Lunar Loo' challenge awards innovative toilet designs for use in microgravity, on the moon

Oct 26, 2020
An architecture student's vision for a greener Mumbai: Urban water bodies and their correlation with the city's functioning

Biodiversity by the Bay

An architecture student's vision for a greener Mumbai: Urban water bodies and their correlation with the city's functioning

Oct 26, 2020