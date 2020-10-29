tech2 News Staff

Flipkart is now hosting a Big Diwali sale that will end on 4 November. Buyers can get an instant discount of 10 percent on Axis Bank credit and debit cards. Flipkart will give up to Rs 1,500 discount on credit cards and up to Rs 1,000 on debit cards. During this ongoing sale, buyers can get heavy discounts and offers on smartphones, mobile accessories, laptops, smart TV s and more. For the unversed, Amazon is hosting "Gifting Happiness Days" till 4 November during its ongoing Great Indian Festival sale.

During the ongoing Flipkart Big Diwali sale, iPhone XR (Review) is selling at a starting price of Rs 39,999. Apple had recently slashed the price of iPhone XR to a starting price of Rs 42,900 from Rs 52, 500. The newly launched Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition is also available for purchase on Flipkart right now at a starting price of Rs 9,499. Xiaomi's Mi 10T is now available at a starting price of Rs 35,999. Galaxy S20+ 's 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is now selling at a price of Rs 49,999.

Launched at a price of Rs 11,999, Moto G9 is now selling at Rs 9,999, down by Rs 2,000 during the ongoing Flipkart sale. Realme 7 (Review) is selling at a starting price of Rs 13,999, down from Rs 14,999. Similarly, Poco M2 Pro (Review) is now priced at Rs 12,999, down by Rs 1,000. You can also buy Realme Narzo 20 Pro (Review) at a discount of Rs 1,000 during this ongoing Flipkart sale. iQOO 3 (Review) is also selling at a discounted price of Rs 29,990.