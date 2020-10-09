tech2 News Staff

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will kick off on 16 October, however, Plus members will get early access on 15 October. The sale will end on 21 October. Flipkart will be offering a 10 percent instant discount on SBI Bank credit and debit cards during this upcoming sale. Smartphones, laptops, electronic gadgets, clothes and others will see several discounts and exchange offers during the Big Billion Days sale. Paralelly, Amazon will also be hosting the Great Indian Festival sale at the same time (starting 17 October, with early access to Prime members on 16 October).

Smartphones that will be available at a lower price during the Flipkart sale include Poco M2 which will sell at a discount of Rs 500, making it 10,499 (6 GB RAM+ 64 GB). The Poco M2 Pro (Review) will sell at a starting price of Rs 12,999, down by Rs 1,000. Realme C11 will also sell at a starting price of Rs 6,499, down by Rs 1,000. Moto E7 Plus will also sell at Rs 8,499, down by Rs 500. During the sale, Moto G9 will be available at Rs 9,999, down from Rs 11,499.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ (Review) was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 77, 900. As per the Flipkart teaser, Galaxy S20+ will now be available at a starting price of Rs 49,999.

Several smartphones will go on their first sale during this upcoming Big Billion Days sale. These smartphones include Google Pixel 4a, Samsung Galaxy F41, Realme 7i and Xiaomi's Mi 10T series that is scheduled to debut on 15 October.