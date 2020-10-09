FP Studio

Whether you’re looking for a new fridge, TV, washing machine, microwave, or just about any other home appliance, Flipkart has you covered on all fronts, and then some.

If it’s great pricing you want, Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale is just around the corner, and steep discounts are the name of the game.

If it’s peace of mind you’re looking for, Flipkart offers the ‘Complete Appliance Protection Plan’ that costs a mere Rs 1,099 for three years — that’s only about a rupee a day, by the way.

With this plan, you’re guaranteed three years of warranty support, and coverage of issues such as sound and video failing on TVs, compressor failures in refrigerators, damage from voltage fluctuations, and more. Better yet, you’ll get doorstep service from trained, brand authorised technicians, and all replacement parts are guaranteed to be genuine.

Oh, and did we mention that, depending on the device you’re exchanging, the plan can get you up to 30% in exchange value after three years?

With Flipkart, you’re not only opting for big savings on your appliances, you’re also opting for peace of mind.

Speaking of savings…

4K for everyone

Kicking things off with realme’s brand new, cutting edge, 55-inch SLED TV. It’s the first of its kind and is making its global debut on Flipkart. SLED or Spectrum LED is ground-breaking new technology that vastly improves image quality while also reducing eye-strain. Unlike regular TVs that use white LEDs as a backlight, SLED uses individual red, green and blue LEDs, ensuring that colour output is as true-to-life as possible. It’s a Flipkart exclusive and a highlight of the Big Billion Days Sale, and you’re getting a 42% discount.

For Rs 39,999, this is a steal.

Next up, we have Samsung’s stunning new 55-inch ‘The Frame’ QLED TV. It’s a fantastic QLED TV in its own right, and it features OLED-rivalling image quality, 4K resolution, and a near-bezel-less design. That’s great, but what makes this TV truly is awesome is the fact that it doesn’t look like one.

Hang it up on your wall, put it in art mode, select an image from its in-built library of famous artworks, and you could pass this vast 55-inch panel off as a painting.

The cost? Flipkart is offering a 40% discount on this work of art. Prices start at Rs 1,12,900.

And the deals don’t stop there. LG’s 55-inch 4K UHD LED TVs see price drops to Rs 49,999 (from Rs 83,990), OnePlus’ QLED TV drops to Rs 62,899, and Nokia’s new 4K UHD Smart TVs can be had for as little as Rs 12,999.

Thanks to Flipkart, you really have no excuse to not go 4K this year.

Cool deals on cool fridges

Why buy a single-door fridge when a double-door one costs just a little bit more? Double doors doesn’t just equal double the storage, it also means fewer trips to the grocery store, less wastage because you have more room for leftovers, and all the space you could need for your experimental broths, lasagnas, cakes, and more. This is especially useful if you’re looking after a large family.

Already sold on the idea? Here are some great picks from Flipkart’s upcoming Big Billion Days Sale:

Whirlpool’s IntelliFresh 340L Double Door convertible refrigerator normally retails at a little over Rs 40,000, but Flipkart will sell it to you for just Rs 28,999. If you’re looking for something even larger, there’s LG’s 687L side-by-side monster that you can have for just Rs 71,990. That’s a full Rs 33,000 off the MRP.

Wicked deals on washing machines

Did you know that Wi-Fi enabled washing machines exist, and that you could have one for just Rs 28,999? Well, they do, and you can get them at that price — which is a 40% discount — on Flipkart. We’re talking about Motorola’s new front loader with an 8 kg capacity. Wi-Fi support means that the device should be able to talk to your phone, perhaps allowing you to schedule wash cycles, and even get notified when a wash is done. We’ll know for sure when the device makes its debut on Flipkart.

IFB’s 8 kg front loader with in-built heater also sees a discount of 20%, with the price dropping to Rs 32,499.

Everything else is on sale as well

Air-conditioners, microwaves, vacuum cleaners, the entire range of home appliances on Flipkart will see some sort of discount or other. Some of the bigger deals include Blue Star’s 1.2 tonne split AC, which sees a price drop of Rs 22,000, the Eufy Robovac G10 that sees a discount of 31%, and even LG’s 32L convection microwave, which drops to Rs 17,999 from Rs 22,000.

And that’s still not it. Massive price drop asides, almost all products include some sort of zero percent EMI option, exchange offer, and bank-specific price cut.

With deals like these, why would you shop anywhere else?

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale will run from 16th Oct to 21th Oct. Flipkart Plus members get early access on 15th Oct, 12 noon. Pre-bookings start on the 11th. Check out the Flipkart store to know more.

This is a partnered post.