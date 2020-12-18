Friday, December 18, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Poco X3, iPhone XR, Asus ROG Phone 3 and other smartphone deals

Samsung Galaxy F41 is now selling at a discount of Rs 2,000, down from Rs 17,999 (6 GB RAM+ 128 GB) storage variant.


tech2 News StaffDec 18, 2020 15:18:00 IST

Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale is now live for buyers in India. This four-day sale will come to an end on 22 December. During the sale, buyers will get an instant discount of up to Rs 1,500 on SBI credit and debit cards. Discounts and offers are now available on smartphones, TVs, mobile accessories and other gadgets. Here are a few best deals on smartphones available during the ongoing sale.

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Poco X3, iPhone XR, Asus ROG Phone 3 and other smartphone deals

Poco X3. Image: Sheldon Pinto

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy F41 is now selling at a discount of Rs 2,000, down from Rs 17,999 (6 GB RAM+ 128 GB storage variant. Poco C3 (Review) was launched at a starting price of Rs 7,499 but now, it is available at a starting price of Rs 6,999. Poco X3 (Review) is also selling at a discount of Rs 1,000, down to Rs 15,999.  Launched at Rs 1,24,999, Motorola Razr 5G (First Impressions) will now cost you Rs 99,999. Realme 6 (Review) is selling at a starting price of Rs 11,999, down from Rs 12,999.

Asus ROG Phone 3 (Review) is now selling at a starting price of Rs 44,999, down from Rs 49,999. iPhone 11 Pro is now available at a starting price of Rs 79,990. iPhone XR (Review) was earlier priced at Rs 47,900, during the sale, it is being sold at Rs 38,999.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Asus ROG Phone 3

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale: Asus ROG Phone 3 gets a discount of Rs 2,000

Dec 07, 2020
Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale: Asus ROG Phone 3 gets a discount of Rs 2,000
Samsung Galaxy F62 with Exynos 9825 processor might launch in India in early 2021

Samsung Galaxy F62

Samsung Galaxy F62 with Exynos 9825 processor might launch in India in early 2021

Dec 04, 2020
Flipkart Wholesale sold goods worth Rs 34,170.5 crore, up by 11.8 percent in the financial year 2020 as compared to financial year 2019

Flipkart

Flipkart Wholesale sold goods worth Rs 34,170.5 crore, up by 11.8 percent in the financial year 2020 as compared to financial year 2019

Dec 14, 2020
PhonePe raises Rs 150 crore from majority stakeholder Flipkart bringing its valuation to $5.5 billion

PhonePe

PhonePe raises Rs 150 crore from majority stakeholder Flipkart bringing its valuation to $5.5 billion

Dec 16, 2020
PhonePe raises $700 million in a new funding round led by Walmart, becomes a separate entity

PhonePe

PhonePe raises $700 million in a new funding round led by Walmart, becomes a separate entity

Dec 04, 2020
CAIT seeks strict action against Amazon in letter to ED, claims predatory pricing caused misery to small traders

NewsTracker

CAIT seeks strict action against Amazon in letter to ED, claims predatory pricing caused misery to small traders

Dec 07, 2020

science

Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Caspian Seals

Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Dec 15, 2020
Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Covid-19 Testing

Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Dec 15, 2020
Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Agritech

Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Dec 10, 2020
SpaceX SN8 prototype crashes in fireball after a partly-successful high-altitude test flight

Spaceflight

SpaceX SN8 prototype crashes in fireball after a partly-successful high-altitude test flight

Dec 10, 2020