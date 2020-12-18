tech2 News Staff

Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale is now live for buyers in India. This four-day sale will come to an end on 22 December. During the sale, buyers will get an instant discount of up to Rs 1,500 on SBI credit and debit cards. Discounts and offers are now available on smartphones, TVs, mobile accessories and other gadgets. Here are a few best deals on smartphones available during the ongoing sale.

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy F41 is now selling at a discount of Rs 2,000, down from Rs 17,999 (6 GB RAM+ 128 GB storage variant. Poco C3 (Review) was launched at a starting price of Rs 7,499 but now, it is available at a starting price of Rs 6,999. Poco X3 (Review) is also selling at a discount of Rs 1,000, down to Rs 15,999. Launched at Rs 1,24,999, Motorola Razr 5G (First Impressions) will now cost you Rs 99,999. Realme 6 (Review) is selling at a starting price of Rs 11,999, down from Rs 12,999.

Asus ROG Phone 3 (Review) is now selling at a starting price of Rs 44,999, down from Rs 49,999. iPhone 11 Pro is now available at a starting price of Rs 79,990. iPhone XR (Review) was earlier priced at Rs 47,900, during the sale, it is being sold at Rs 38,999.