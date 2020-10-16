tech2 News Staff

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is now live in India and will end on 21 October. Flipkart will offer an instant discount of 10 percent on SBI Bank credit and debit cards during this sale. Buyers will get offers and discounts on smartphones, laptops, electronic gadgets, clothes and more during the Big Billion Days sale. At the same time, Amazon is also hosting the Great Indian Festival sale. The Amazon sale has now kicked off for the Prime members and will be live for everyone starting tomorrow (17 October).

Best deals on smartphones

Apple

iPhone SE (2020) (Review) is now selling at a starting price of Rs 26,999. For the unversed, Apple recently gave a price cut to three iPhone models including iPhone SE (2020), bringing it down to Rs 39,900 from Rs 42,500. The price of the iPhone XR (Review) was also slashed down to a starting price of Rs 42,900 from Rs 52, 500. It is available at a starting price of Rs 37,999 on Flipkart. iPhone 11 Pro Max (Review) is now selling at a starting price of Rs 79,999, down from Rs 1,01,200.

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S20+ (Review) was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 77, 900. As per the Flipkart teaser, Galaxy S20+ will now be available at a starting price of Rs 49,999. Galaxy S10+(Review) 256 GB storage variant will also sell at a price of Rs 54,999.

Motorola

Moto E7 Plus will also sell at Rs 8,499, down by Rs 500. During the sale, Moto G9 will be available at Rs 9,999, down from Rs 11,499. Moto Fusion+ will sell at Rs 15,999, Rs 1,000 down from the launch price. Launched at Rs 11,499, Moto G9 will sell at Rs 9,999 during this Flipkart sale. Moto Edge+ will be selling at a discount of Rs 10,000. It was launched at Rs 74,999, but during the sale, it will cost you Rs 64,999. iQOO 3 will also sell at a discounted price of Rs 29,990.

Poco

Poco M2 is now selling at a discount of Rs 500, making it 10,499 (6 GB RAM+ 64 GB). The Poco M2 Pro (Review) is available at a starting price of Rs 12,999, down by Rs 1,000.

Realme

Realme C11 is selling at a starting price of Rs 6,499, down by Rs 1,000. Realme 7 (Review), launched at a starting price of Rs 14,999, is now available at Rs 13,999 on Flipkart. Realme X3 Superzoom (Review) is now priced at Rs 24,999, down from Rs 29,999.

Xiaomi

As for Xiaomi, Redmi Note 8 (Review) will sell at a discount of Rs 1,000. It will sell at a starting price of Rs 11,499. Redmi K20 Pro (Review) will sell at a starting price of Rs 22,999, down from Rs 24,999. Mi 10 5G (Review) is at a price of Rs 47,999, down by Rs 2,000.

Oppo

Oppo A52 was launched at Rs 16,990 and is now selling at Rs 12,990. Oppo F15 (Review) is also selling at a discounted price of Rs 18,990. Oppo A31 is now priced at Rs 11,990, down by Rs 3,000. Launched at Rs 9,990, Oppo A5s (Review) is now selling at Rs 7,990.

First time on sale

Several smartphones and other electronic products are going on their first sale during the Big Billion Days sale. These smartphones include Google Pixel 4a, Samsung Galaxy F41, Realme 7i and Xiaomi's Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro, Realme 7 Pro (Review) Sun-kissed colour variant

Best deals on smart TVs, wearables

The Samsung Frame lifestyle TV will be available in 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch size variants at Rs 71,990, Rs 81,990 and Rs 1,29,990 respectively. During the sale, the Motorola Revou series and Motorola ZX2 series will be available at a starting price of Rs 13,999. Galaxy Tab A8 which sells at Rs 9,999 is now available at Rs 8,999 on Flipkart.

Realme Smart TV SLED 4K (Review) is also going on sale for the first time on Flipkart at a price of Rs 39,999.

Honor MagicWatch 2 (46 mm variant) will be available at a starting price of Rs 9,999 and the 42 mm variant will sell at a starting price of Rs 8,999. The Honor Band 5 will be priced at Rs 1,999, down from Rs 2,199. Galaxy Watch 46 mm Bluetooth is now available at Rs 11,990, down by Rs 8,000.