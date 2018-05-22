Flipkart has returned with Apple Week from 21 May to 27 May with exclusive offers on select iPhones, iPads, Apple Watch, Apple AirPods and EarPods. There is a 10 percent Cashback on EMI transactions on ICICI Bank Credit Cards on a purchase of select Apple products. There is also a 50 percent buyback value on select iPhone models.

Exchange and cashback offers include up to Rs 15,000 of on exchange of select devices. Additionally, selected users to get a 5 percent off on Axis Debit EMIs, and there is an extra 5 percent off with Axis Buzz Credit Card.

Here are the top deals that you can choose from:

Apple iPhone 6 (32 GB)

Original Price: Rs 29,500

Discounted Price: Rs 23,999 for Space Grey and Gold

This isn't a phone we'd recommend to anyone, though. The iPhone 6 is ancient by any measure. It doesn't have 3D Touch, it uses s super-slow Touch ID sensor and doesn't even have the horsepower to run iOS 11 lag free. For Rs 24,000, you have a much better, newer and faster options in the Android world. If you're desperate for a new iPhone and are short on cash, we'd recommend you go for the iPhone SE instead. It's faster, cheaper, slightly smaller and has a better camera.

Apple iPhone 6s (32 GB)

Original price: Rs 40,000

Discounted price: Rs 33,999 for Space Grey and Gold; Rs 34,999 for Rose Gold and Silver

The iPhone 6s is also quite an old phone, but it's certainly more usable than the iPhone 6. 3D Touch and a faster Touch ID sensor and relatively faster hardware mean that the device is tolerably slow. Do remember that this phone is on its last legs. At the same price, you can get a second-hand Samsung Galaxy S8 in great condition or even the awesome new OnePlus 6.

Apple iPhone SE (32 GB)

Original price: Rs 26,000

Discounted Price: Rs 17,999 for Gold, Rose Gold, and Silver; and Rs 18,999 for Space Grey

The smallest iPhone around, the SE is a great option only for those who simply cannot stand a phone that's larger and don't want anything to do with Android. If you're happy to switch camps, we'd heartily recommend the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Apple iPhone 7 (32 GB)

Original price: Rs 49,000

Discounted Price: Rs 46,999 for Gold, Rose Gold, and Balck

The only modern iPhone on this list is the iPhone 7. It's not the latest, but it has all the features that define the new iPhones and is powerful enough to last you a couple of years at least. Rs 47,000 is still asking a lot, however, and again, if you're happy to switch camps, go for the Pixel 2.

Apple iPhone X (64 GB)

Original price: Rs 89,000

Discounted Price: Rs 85,999 for Space Grey and Silver

The grand daddy of all iPhones is also the most expensive iPhone in the market. It's also significantly more expensive than anything else in the Android world. The phone is amazing, extremely expensive and a status symbol all in one.

Apple MacBook Air Core i5 5th Gen

Original price: Rs 57,990

Discounted Price: Rs 55,990 for Space Grey and Silver

It's time Apple put this ageing monster to rest. The 13-inch MacBook Air is a dinosaur from a bygone era, but is simultaneously the most functional and the cheapest Apple laptop in the market. For Apple users on a budget, there really is no option, for everyone else, there are too many great options to choose from.

Note: Amazon has slashed prices of Apple products to match Flipkart's, so be sure to check out both sites for exchange and EMI offers that suit you.