tech2 News Staff

Flipkart is hosting Apple Days sale. The sale kicked off Monday (1 March) and will end today (4 March). During this sale, several Apple products are on offer, including iPhones, HomePod, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch, among others. Flipkart also reveals that on the purchase of iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Mac or Apple TV, users will get a free one-year Apple TV+ subscription. Lets look at some of the best deals available during the sale:

Best deals on iPhones

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 (Review) is currently selling at a starting price of Rs 49,999 on Flipkart. The base 64 GB storage variant was earlier priced at Rs 54,900.

iPhone XR

The base variant of the iPhone XR (Review) is available at Rs 40,999, down from 47,900. The iPhone still comes with an adapter and EarPods.

iPhone SE

iPhone SE (Review) was launched at a starting price of Rs 42,500 in India. On Flipkart, this variant will now cost you Rs 31,999.

iPhone 12 Mini

Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs 6,000 on iPhone 12 Mini for HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. After the discount, it will be available at a starting price of Rs 63,900, down from Rs 69,900.

iPhone 12 Pro

Launched at a starting price of Rs 1,19,900, Flipkart is offering an instant discount of Rs 5,000 for HDFC Bank cardholders on the purchase of iPhone 12 Pro (Review). The 128 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 1,14,900 after the discount.

iPhone 12 Pro Max

HDFC Bank cardholders will get an instant discount of Rs 5,000 on the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The discount will bring down its price to Rs 1,24,900.

iPhone 12

Just like other iPhone 12 mini, Flipkart is offering an instant discount of Rs 6,000 on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards on the purchase of iPhone 12. After the discount, the iPhone will cost you Rs 73,900.

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro is currently available at a starting price of Rs 79,999 (64 GB) on Flipkart.

Best deals on iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, HomePod

After a discount of 9 percent, Apple MacBook Air Core i3 10th Gen is selling at a price of Rs 83,900. Apple Watch SE GPS + Cellular (40 mm) variant is selling at Rs 33,900. iPad (8th gen) (Review) is selling at a starting price of Rs 29,900. Flipkart is offering a 10 percent off on Bank of Baroda Mastercard debit card first-time transaction. HomePod mini is currently selling at Rs 9,990 and HomePod will cost you Rs 19,900. On both the smart speakers, Flipkart is offering a 10 percent off on Kotak Bank credit and debit cards, up to Rs 750.