tech2 News Staff

Flipkart is playing host to a four-day Apple Days sale starting today.

The sale, which will continue till 8 February, will feature offers and discounts on your favourite iPhones and Apple products. Flipkart is also offering a discount of up to Rs 7,000 on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.

iPhone XS (Review) is selling at a starting price of Rs 54,999 down from Rs 59,999. It is available at a discount of Rs 5,000. The 256 GB and 512 GB variants are now selling at Rs 72,999 and Rs 1,04, 900 respectively.

You can get a discount of Rs 6,000 on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit cards on the purchase of iPhone 11 (Review) as well, selling at a starting price of Rs 64,900 and iPhone 11 Pro, selling at a starting price of Rs 99,900.

During this Flipkart sale, iPhone XR (Review) is selling at a price of Rs 49,990 and you can get a discount of Rs 5,000 on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. The 128 GB and 256 GB storage variants are currently priced at Rs 54,900 and Rs 82,000.

In addition to this, iPhone 7 Plus (Review) has also got a price cut of Rs 4,000 and is now selling at a starting price of Rs 33,999.

Currently priced at Rs 34,999, iPhone 8 (Review) is also on sale, at a discount of Rs 5,000. The iPhone 6S is also selling at a discount during the Apple Days sale. The 32 GB iPhone 6S model is now selling at a starting price of Rs 23,999.

