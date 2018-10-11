Thursday, October 11, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 11 October, 2018 20:09 IST

Flipkart, Amazon sale 2018: Today's best gadget deals, an HDFC card holder's delight

Flipkart is winning the sale game, which much better smartphone discounts and deals than Amazon.

Amazon' and Flipkart's annual sales have already kicked off. Amazon is calling it the ‘Great Indian Festival’ and Flipkart is calling it the ‘Big Billion Days’. The sale started on 10 October, and the end of this annual sale is 14 October for Flipkart, and 15 October for Amazon India.

We notice that Flipkart is winning the sale game, with much better discounts as far as smartphones are concerned. The sale is a delight, especially for customers with HDFC credit or debit cards.

Here are the best smartphone deals from today.

Flipkart is offering better discounts than Amazon.

Flipkart is offering better discounts than Amazon.

Google Pixel 2 XL

Since the Pixel 3 / 3 XL launch the phone’s price was reduced to Rs 45,499. If you’re keen on buying it, then you can currently purchase it for Rs 35,000, if you an HDFC card holder. There is a Rs 2,500 instant discount and an additional 10 percent discount for HDFC debit or credit card holders. Amazon, on the other hand, is not really offering the device at such a price cut. It continues to sell at RS 44,499.

Head here to buy the device on Flipkart.

The Google Pixel 2

The Google Pixel 2

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

The Asus Zenfone Max Pro 6 GB RAM with 6 GB internal storage variant was originally launched at Rs 14,999. The device is available with a Rs 2,000 discount at Rs 12,999 at the moment on Flipkart. Additionally, HDFC cardholders get 10 percent off which makes the phone available at an effective price of Rs 11,700.

Head here to buy the device on Flipkart.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

Apple iPhone 7

The 128 GB variant of the Apple iPhone 7 is currently priced at Rs 59,999. However, Flipkart is offering the phone for Rs 49,999 with a Rs 10,000 off. Further, if you are an HDFC credit or debit card owner, you can buy the phone with an additional Rs 2,500 discount along with a 10 percent off. That makes the iPhone 7 available at an effective price of Rs 42,500.

Head here to buy the device on Flipkart.

iPhone 7

iPhone 7

Honor 10

Honor 10 was launched this year in May. The device, originally priced at Rs 35,999, is now available on Flipkart for Rs 24,999 with a Rs 11,000 discount. Additionally, if you are an HDFC credit or debit card owner, you can buy the phone with an additional Rs 2,500 discount along with 10 percent off. This makes the effective price of the device Rs 22,500 on Flipkart.

Head here to buy the device on Flipkart.

The Honor 10 features an unusual, and rather attractive, glass finish.

The Honor 10 features an unusual, and rather attractive, glass finish.

Moto X4

The device, originally priced at Rs 22,999, is now available on Flipkart for Rs 12,999 with a Rs 10,000 discount. Additionally, if you are an HDFC credit or debit card oner, you can buy the phone with an additional Rs 2,500 discount along with 10 percent off. This makes the effective price of the device Rs 11,700 on Flipkart.

Head here to buy the device on Flipkart.

Image: tech2/Rehan Hooda

Moto X4. Image: tech2

Apple Macbook Air

Apart from the smartphones, you can also purchase the Macbook Air at a good deal, if you are keen on buying a laptop - but not on Flipkart or Amazon. PayTm mall is offering a rather good deal. Originally priced at Rs 77,200, the 128 GB version is available for Rs 67,490. Also, if you opt for an offer 'LAPTOP15' you get a 15 percent cash back, which is an additional Rs 10, 124 discount. You can hence buy the laptop for Rs 57,366.

Head here to buy the MacBook Air on Paytm mall.

Apple MacBook Air

Apple MacBook Air

Enjoy!

tags


This week's training gets super intense with Shweta Sakharkar


Top Stories

latest videos

Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!

Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!
Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)
Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope

Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope
Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope
Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App

Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App
iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue
mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best

mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best
Deleted video

Deleted video
Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope

Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope
LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6

LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6

also see

Asus ZenFone

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 sells one million units in India in under six months

Oct 06, 2018

Zenfone Max Pro M2

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 and Max M2 gets certified revealing their model numbers

Oct 07, 2018

Google

What to expect at Made By Google event 2018: Pixel 3/3XL, Pixelbook 2 and more

Oct 08, 2018

iPhone

iPhone-like tombstone built for a deceased woman who loved her phone: Report

Sep 28, 2018

Aadhaar

Flipkart and Amazon offer consumers instant credit against their Aadhaar number

Oct 10, 2018

NewsTracker

Amazon India bets on new customers from smaller cities and big brands for festive success

Sep 27, 2018

science

NASA

Remembering Pioneer-1, NASA's first attempt to send a probe to the moon

Oct 11, 2018

Tesla Inc CEO

James Murdoch in line to replace Elon Musk as Tesla CEO, FT Report claims

Oct 11, 2018

MoonMoon

What do you call a moon that orbits another moon? A moonmoon of course!

Oct 11, 2018

Ethanol Biofuel

India's first 2G refinery producing fuel-grade ethanol to be built in Odisha

Oct 11, 2018