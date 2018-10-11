Amazon' and Flipkart's annual sales have already kicked off. Amazon is calling it the ‘Great Indian Festival’ and Flipkart is calling it the ‘Big Billion Days’. The sale started on 10 October, and the end of this annual sale is 14 October for Flipkart, and 15 October for Amazon India.

We notice that Flipkart is winning the sale game, with much better discounts as far as smartphones are concerned. The sale is a delight, especially for customers with HDFC credit or debit cards.

Here are the best smartphone deals from today.

Google Pixel 2 XL

Since the Pixel 3 / 3 XL launch the phone’s price was reduced to Rs 45,499. If you’re keen on buying it, then you can currently purchase it for Rs 35,000, if you an HDFC card holder. There is a Rs 2,500 instant discount and an additional 10 percent discount for HDFC debit or credit card holders. Amazon, on the other hand, is not really offering the device at such a price cut. It continues to sell at RS 44,499.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

The Asus Zenfone Max Pro 6 GB RAM with 6 GB internal storage variant was originally launched at Rs 14,999. The device is available with a Rs 2,000 discount at Rs 12,999 at the moment on Flipkart. Additionally, HDFC cardholders get 10 percent off which makes the phone available at an effective price of Rs 11,700.

Apple iPhone 7

The 128 GB variant of the Apple iPhone 7 is currently priced at Rs 59,999. However, Flipkart is offering the phone for Rs 49,999 with a Rs 10,000 off. Further, if you are an HDFC credit or debit card owner, you can buy the phone with an additional Rs 2,500 discount along with a 10 percent off. That makes the iPhone 7 available at an effective price of Rs 42,500.

Honor 10

Honor 10 was launched this year in May. The device, originally priced at Rs 35,999, is now available on Flipkart for Rs 24,999 with a Rs 11,000 discount. Additionally, if you are an HDFC credit or debit card owner, you can buy the phone with an additional Rs 2,500 discount along with 10 percent off. This makes the effective price of the device Rs 22,500 on Flipkart.

Moto X4

The device, originally priced at Rs 22,999, is now available on Flipkart for Rs 12,999 with a Rs 10,000 discount. Additionally, if you are an HDFC credit or debit card oner, you can buy the phone with an additional Rs 2,500 discount along with 10 percent off. This makes the effective price of the device Rs 11,700 on Flipkart.

Apple Macbook Air

Apart from the smartphones, you can also purchase the Macbook Air at a good deal, if you are keen on buying a laptop - but not on Flipkart or Amazon. PayTm mall is offering a rather good deal. Originally priced at Rs 77,200, the 128 GB version is available for Rs 67,490. Also, if you opt for an offer 'LAPTOP15' you get a 15 percent cash back, which is an additional Rs 10, 124 discount. You can hence buy the laptop for Rs 57,366.

