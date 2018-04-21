You are here:
Flickr gets acquired by photo management platform SmugMug for an undisclosed amount

News-Analysis tech2 News Staff Apr 21, 2018 09:41 AM IST

Photo management platform SmugMug said on 20 April that it has agreed to buy image and video-hosting website Flickr for an undisclosed amount.

SmugMug acquires Flicker. SmugMug.

Flickr will continue to operate as a separate entity after the deal closes, SmugMug said.

“Uniting the SmugMug and Flickr brands will make the whole photography community stronger and better connected,” SmugMug chief executive Don MacAskill said in a statement. “Together, we can preserve photography as the global language of storytelling.”

Despite the growth of Instagram and Facebook, Flickr has tried to maintain its position on the internet. According to a report by USA Today, MacAskill said that Flickr has survived through the 'thick and thin' with the changes on the internet.

Flickr reportedly saw a decrease in the number of users as compared to its heydays. In March it was reported to have 13.1 million unique visitors which was a rise from 2017 where it had 10.8 million users. Verizon bought Yahoo Inc’s core business for $4.48 billion last year and the acquisition included Flickr, among other web properties. On Twitter, Flickr tweeted about the acquisition.

Flickr was founded in 2004 which was a common platform for people to share their photographs. A lot of dedicated Flickr users are calling this acquisition, yet another change to #MakeFlickrGreatAgain. Last time we saw that hashtag was when Marissa Mayer had just taken over as Yahoo CEO in 2012. Flickr has been loved by its community and the fact that it still has managed to stay afloat, in an age of Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, speaks volumes about its community. A lot of users have high hopes from SmugMug to give Flickr the attention that it deserves.

With inputs from Reuters.


Updated Date: Apr 21, 2018 09:41 AM






