Global electronics major Flextronics will set up a facility in Andhra Pradesh to manufacture a range of intelligent products, it was announced on Tuesday.

The state government on Tuesday signed an MoU with Flextronics Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd., the Indian subsidiary of Flex, the 'sketch-to-scale' solutions provider.

According to state Information Technology and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh, Flex will set up a greenfield manufacturing facility at Sri City near Tirupati with an investment of Rs 585 crore. The facility is expected to create 6,600 jobs.

The officials signed the MoU in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Flex's President of Global Operations and Components Francois Barbier.

Lokesh described it as another mega investment and a historic moment in the state's pursuit to become the electronics hub of India.

With over 200,000 employees in 30 countries, Flex designs and builds intelligent products for a connected world.