Bluetooth speakers have come a long way since its inception. Gone are the days of crackling audio and annoying lag while streaming. Today’s crop of Bluetooth speakers feature a robust feature set with very good audio fidelity. Here’s a look at five good Bluetooth speakers that are worth your time.

Jabra Solemate mini

Priced as low as Rs 3,500, the Jabra Solemate mini is a good buy and perfect gift. It’s lightweight, rugged, has very good sound quality, NFC support and decent battery life. It is easily one of the most feature-packed Bluetooth speakers in this price range that’s backed up by good audio quality. The one thing that could have made it even better is the ability to pair multiple devices at the same time, and also a more sensitive microphone for voice calls. Read our complete Jabra Solemate mini review, to find out more.

Cowon SP2

With an online price of Rs 4,999, the Cowon SP2 is a good buy considering its features, design and build quality. Just don’t go blasting your music and you should be fine. For a first attempt, we say Cowon did a pretty good job with the design and features aspect of the speaker. The audio quality is also good for a Bluetooth speaker but take the volume above 80 percent and the audio quality gets questionable. Read our in-depth Cowon SP2 review.

Logitech Z600

The Logitech Z600 is priced officially at Rs 12,995, but you can find them for as low as Rs 8,000 on online stores. While this is still a bit steep for a pair of 2.0 speakers, it’s not too bad when you take into account the good audio quality, the ability to pair with multiple devices and the fact that they are lifestyle speakers. Our biggest gripe is the fact that it lacks punch at the lower frequency range. Read our Logitech Z600 review, to find out more.

JBL Voyager

The JBL Voyager is a combination of portable speaker and subwoofer docking system. The circular, removable portable speaker can be detached from the docking station. Priced at Rs 14,990, the device comes equipped with built in Bluetooth streaming and five hour battery life. It is a complete 2.1 system with dual drivers and hard-hitting subwoofer. Watch out the space for our JBL Wireless wireless speaker review.

Creative Air wave HD

Creative Airwave HD came across slightly expensive when launched, but it is now available online for as low as Rs 10,400. The main attraction of the Airwave HD is the ability to pair and stream audio via NFC and Bluetooth from multiple devices. The speaker lets you pair two Bluetooth stereo devices to it simultaneously, and it works on a turn-by-turn system. It comes with a decent feature, but slightly mediocre sound quality. Read our complete Creative Air wave HD review.