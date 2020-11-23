FP Trending

Fitbit is now rolling out new software updates for Sense and Versa 3 that will bring in Google Assistant, improved blood oxygen readings and other features as well. According to a statement issued by Fitbit, the update provides more ways to track SpO2 so that users can better manage their wellbeing, It also includes enhanced on-device voice-enabled capabilities with the availability of Google Assistant in the US, Bluetooth calling and audible replies for Alexa users.

James Park, co-founder and CEO of Fitbit said that as everyone heads further into flu season amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, keeping an eye on day-to-day health metrics becomes even more important.

He went on to add that Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 are the company’s most innovative devices to date and can play an important role in making informed decisions about one’s physical and mental well being.

“We’re empowering you with the tools you need to better understand and take control of your health and wellness," he added.

As per the blog, looking at one's SpO2 trends in the Health Metrics dashboard could help one see when there are important changes in fitness and wellness. By tracking SpO2 levels one may be able to deduce important changes in one's fitness and wellness.

With the new update, Sense and Versa 3 Premium members will be able to track blood oxygen levels while sleeping and seeing their average on the app without making use of the SpO2 clock face.

However, Fitbit still has its free signature SpO2 clock face. The device will now be offering seven additional new SpO2 clock faces in the app gallery by the end of 2020.

Fitbit is also delivering a choice of voice assistants with the launch of Google Assistant in the US. Google Assistant will roll out to additional markets, including Australia, Canada, India, Ireland, New Zealand, Singapore and the U.K. in English in late 2020.

As per the statement, with Alexa, one will have the added capability to receive audible replies from the on-device voice assistant, making it easier than ever to stay connected. Fitbit is also planning to make audible replies available for Google Assistant in the first half of 2021 as it continues to explore more features to bring even more convenience on the go.

With the update users of Sense and Versa 3 will be able to take hands-free Bluetooth calls with the on-device microphone and speakers, send incoming calls to voicemail and control volume touching the phone.

Both devices are available on Fitbit.com and online at select retailers.