Reuters

(Reuters) - Wearable device maker Fitbit Inc reported a smaller quarterly loss on Wednesday, as it benefited from higher sales of its smartwatches and trackers.

The company's net loss narrowed to $79.5 million, or 31 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 30, from $80.9 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $271.9 million from $247.9 million.

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar and Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

