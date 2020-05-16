Saturday, May 16, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Fitbit may soon make emergency ventilators to tackle COVID-19 crisis, says CEO James Park

Fitbit Inc, which is known for making activity trackers, smartwatches and wireless-enabled wearable technology, will be shifting supply chain resources to make emergency ventilators.


FP TrendingMay 16, 2020 20:50:39 IST

Fitbit Inc, which is known for making activity trackers, smartwatches and wireless-enabled wearable technology, will be shifting supply chain resources to make emergency ventilators.

In a conversation with CNBC, the CEO of Fitbit, James Park, said that the ventilators will be used to help treat COVID-19 patients and help bolster supply of medical devices.

Fitbit may soon make emergency ventilators to tackle COVID-19 crisis, says CEO James Park

Representational image. Reuters

As per the report, Park said the company is submitting its technology to the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) in coming days. He added that a team has started working on the ventilators after consulting physicans from Massachusetts General Brigham and Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU), among other places.

Park said one of the advantages Fitbit has is that the infrastructure and manufacturing capability required is already available to them. “We already make 10 million (wearable) devices per year, and we plan to leverage that to make deliver product at whatever volumes are needed,” said the Fitbit CEO.

The Verge reported that a number of organisations have contributed manufacturing resources to make ventilators. While General Motors and Ford have offered manufacturing spaces to ventilator companies, US space agency NASA has developed one specifically for COVID-19 patients.

According to BBC, a team of engineers and medical experts from the Imperial College in London have revealed their designs for a low-cost ventilator during the COVID-19 pandemic. Called the JamVent, it was built in response to the UK government’s appeal for more such devices.

Globally, COVID-19 cases have crossed 45 lakh with over three lakh people succumbing to the disease.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Sportstracker

Coronavirus Outbreak: Players must play, public needs a morale boost, crowd or no crowd, says Kevin Pietersen

May 10, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: Players must play, public needs a morale boost, crowd or no crowd, says Kevin Pietersen
Coronavirus Outbreak: Players to be banned from exchanging shirts, spitting when South American football resumes

KickingAround

Coronavirus Outbreak: Players to be banned from exchanging shirts, spitting when South American football resumes

May 14, 2020
India's Jubilant Life inks licensing agreement with Gilead to manufacture Remdesivir, a potential drug to treat COVID-19

India's Jubilant Life inks licensing agreement with Gilead to manufacture Remdesivir, a potential drug to treat COVID-19

May 13, 2020
Facebook, YouTube remove 'Plandemic' video with 'unsubstantiated' coronavirus claims

Facebook

Facebook, YouTube remove 'Plandemic' video with 'unsubstantiated' coronavirus claims

May 08, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: Swedish football clubs clash with health authorities as season remains on hold

KickingAround

Coronavirus Outbreak: Swedish football clubs clash with health authorities as season remains on hold

May 16, 2020
How to stay resilient during the COVID-19 pandemic

How to stay resilient during the COVID-19 pandemic

May 14, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020