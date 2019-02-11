Monday, February 11, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Fitbit launches two new fitness trackers but they can't be bought in retail stores

The new Inspire and Inspire HR trackers are Fitbit's first business-to-business venture.

tech2 News Staff Feb 11, 2019 10:36:46 IST

Fitbit just launched two new fitness trackers which are the company’s cheapest yet, but users will not be able to buy the wearable device by themselves.

The Fitbit Inspire will be exclusively available to corporate employees and health insurance members. The plan is that the fitness tracker will be fully subsidised and issued by the bulk, whether by a company that wants its employees to stay active, or a health insurance provider that wants its members to monitor their well-being.

Fitbit Inspire.

Fitbit Inspire.

The Fitbit Inspire offers the basic fitness tracker functions, including activity and sleep tracking, burnt calories monitor, move reminders, goal celebrations and mobile alerts. The Inspire also receives notifications from your phone over a Bluetooth connection such as calls, texts and calendar alerts. It is water-resistant up to 50 meters, promises up to five days of battery life and comes in two colours — black and sangria.

The more advanced Inspire HR, on the other hand, also gets a 24 x 7 heart rate tracker and a few other features such as sleep stage monitoring, exercise modes, pace and distance tracking, and cardio fitness levels. The Inspire HR comes in three colours — black, white/black and lilac.

No prices have been mentioned for either of the fitness trackers, for the simple reason that users will not have to pay for it. Fitbit has mentioned though, that the Inspire range is its cheapest offering yet.

But why is Fitbit doing this? In an interview with CNBC, Fitbit CEO James Park explained that the company already has 6.8 million users via various wellness programs and that the plan is to keep increasing that number.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science
Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

also see

FitBit introduces Universal app for Windows 10

Aug 16, 2015

Fitbit Inc has acquired Pebble, no more Pebble devices to be produced or sold

Dec 08, 2016

Apple fast closing in on wearable device maker Fitbit: Report

Aug 28, 2015

NewsTracker

Fitbit adds female health feature to its app which lets women keep track of their menstrual cycle

May 08, 2018

Apple Watch

Apple share in global shipments of smartwatches down to 30 percent in Q3 2018

Nov 03, 2018

Fitbit in talks to buy smartwatch maker Pebble for around $40 million: Report

Dec 01, 2016

science

Gene Editing

University of California wins patent for pioneering CRISPR gene editing technology

Feb 11, 2019

Galaxy Collision

Two neighbouring galaxies are coming at our Milky Way in 4.5 billion years

Feb 11, 2019

Robotics

Hand solo: Teen engineer builds his own prosthetic arm using LEGO bricks

Feb 11, 2019

Asteroid Mission

Japan's Hayabusa-2 probe to finally land, starting mining asteroid Ryugu on 22 Feb

Feb 07, 2019