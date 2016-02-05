Fitbit has launched its newest activity tracker called the Fitbit Alta which will be selling for Rs 12,999 on Amazon from mid-March onwards.

The Fitbit Alta concentrates on the style factor and to that end it has included detachable straps. Unlike the the Fitbit ChargeHR, the Fitbit Alta will let you swap the band straps to your favourite colours. At launch, Fitbit has released the Alta in black, blue, teal and plum bands which have a satin finish and a silver coloured stainless steel tracker. According to the company, a gold coloured stainless steel tracker is on the cards as well.

The regular classic band accessories in colours such as blue, teal, black and plum will cost Rs 2,999 whereas the Luxe soft and premium leather bands in colours such as graphite, camera and blush pink will come for Rs 5,999.

In terms of functions, the Fitbit Alta lets you measure your daily activity which includes walking, running, exercise and sleep. It also has the Reminder to Move feature which buzzes you at regular intervals to get moving. You can either opt for the default prompts, which remind you every hour about you goal of 250 steps or you can schedule the reminders yourself.

In terms of charge, Fitbit says that Alta can last for at least 5 days on a single charge and is compatible with around 200 Android, iOS and Windows Phone devices.

A new feature called SmartTrack does automatic exercise recognition. It can differentiate between activities such as walking, running, outdoor biking, aerobic workouts as well as sports including basketball, football and tennis. Just like the ChargeHR, Fitbit Alta does automatic sleep tracking as well.