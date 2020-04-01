Wednesday, April 01, 2020Back to
Fitbit Charge 4 with built-in GPS and Spotify integration launched in India at Rs 14,999

The fitness band comes with features like sleep tracking, Fitbit Pay, personalised heart rate zones and workout intensity map.


FP TrendingApr 01, 2020 19:48:29 IST

Fitbit Charge 4 has been launched in India and comes with some new and advanced features. The fitness wearable now comes equipped with built-in GPS and Spotify Connect and Control.

The Charge 4 fitness band comes in three colours — black, rosewood, and storm blue/black — and can last up to seven days on a single charge.

The device also boasts of features such as sleep tracking, Fitbit Pay, personalised heart rate zones and workout intensity map.

Fitbit Charge 4

Fitbit Charge 4: Price in India

Fitbit Charge 4 is priced at Rs 14,999, while the Charge 4 Special Edition is being sold at Rs 16,999 in an exclusive granite reflective/black woven band, plus a classic black band.

It will soon be available in both online and offline stores. As per the release, new users can avail a free Fitbit Premium trail for 90 days.

Fitbit Charge 4: Features and specifications

Fitbit Charge 4 has a touchscreen display that’s apparently bright enough for viewing in daylight. The company claims that the battery lasts up to seven days, but if your GPS is on continuously, the device will barely manage five hours.

The built-in GPS enables you to map your workout, including outdoor runs, cycling and hikes.

The Charge 4 comes with a new active zone minutes that gives you real-time exercise stats, tracks all-day activity, and keeps tabs on calorie burning.

As for the sensor, Fitbit Charge 4 is swim-proof to 50 meters.

You can customise your fat burn, cardio, and peak heart rate zones during workouts for better tracking.

The sleep tracking feature means you can track time in light, deep and REM stages. It also gives you a sleep score to help understand sleep quality.

The Fitbit Charge 4’s display notifies you about calls, messages, app alerts, and reminders. The daily dashboard in the device will show stats of all your activities.

With the Fitbit Pay feature, you can add your credit and debit cards to the Wallet in the Fitbit app and make payments.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


