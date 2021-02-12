Friday, February 12, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Fitbit Charge 4 updated with features like skin temperature, SpO2 tracker, and more

The new features will now also be available to all its Versa 2, Inspire 2 and Charge 4 users in India.


FP TrendingFeb 12, 2021 14:41:35 IST

Fitbit is offering major updates to some of its current smartwatches and smart band. This new update will bring new metrics to Charge 4, which was limited to the company’s Sense and Versa 3 users, who had received the access last year. The new features will now also be available to all its Versa 2, Inspire 2 and Charge 4 users in India. Fitbit’s Health Metrics dashboard is a tool in the Fitbit app that helps users keep a closer eye on their health and wellbeing by providing access to track metrics like breathing rate, heart rate variability, skin temperature variation, and oxygen saturation (SpO2).

Fitbit Charge 4 updated with features like skin temperature, SpO2 tracker, and more

Fitbit Charge 4

According to the company, Sense, Versa 3, Versa 2, Inspire 2, and Charge 4 users will be able to see their 7-day trends for free, but if you pay for premium which costs $10 a month or $80 a year, you would get to see data for the last month.

The Fitbit app will now be able to track your glucose levels as well, which will be required to put in manually as Fitbit doesn’t have a device to track glucose levels automatically. This will create a useful log for users to identify the patterns over time.

Fitbit announced that all Fitbit Premium members will soon be able to see their personal ranges within their Health Metrics dashboard that will help them see fluctuations for each metric easily.

The company continues to expand access to its EKG feature on the Sense, making it available to customers in New Zealand, Canada, and US territories. The feature wasn’t available in all regions but has been added in places like the US followed by regulatory approval.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Fitbit

Fitbit Sense, Versa 3 start receiving new software updates, brings Google Assistant, improved blood oxygen, more

Nov 23, 2020
Fitbit Sense, Versa 3 start receiving new software updates, brings Google Assistant, improved blood oxygen, more
Fitbit's Alexa-powered smartwatch Versa 2 launched at $200: All you need to know

Fitbit

Fitbit's Alexa-powered smartwatch Versa 2 launched at $200: All you need to know

Aug 29, 2019
Google is reportedly looking to acquire US wearable company Fitbit for an undisclosed amount

Google

Google is reportedly looking to acquire US wearable company Fitbit for an undisclosed amount

Oct 29, 2019
India to be among top 5 markets globally in the next 1-2 years, says Fitbit

India to be among top 5 markets globally in the next 1-2 years, says Fitbit

Aug 25, 2015
Wearables leader Fitbit to launch on Amazon on July 1: Report

Wearables leader Fitbit to launch on Amazon on July 1: Report

Jun 23, 2015
Fitbit Charge 4 with built-in GPS and Spotify integration launched in India at Rs 14,999

Fitbit

Fitbit Charge 4 with built-in GPS and Spotify integration launched in India at Rs 14,999

Apr 01, 2020

science

Uttarakhand glacier burst highlights pressure on Asia's waterways, unsustainable power infra: Experts

Himalayan Glaciers

Uttarakhand glacier burst highlights pressure on Asia's waterways, unsustainable power infra: Experts

Feb 11, 2021
Pioneering Mars missions that paved the way for Perseverance, Hope, Tianwen-1's arrival this month

Mars Missions

Pioneering Mars missions that paved the way for Perseverance, Hope, Tianwen-1's arrival this month

Feb 11, 2021
‘Benefits outweigh risks’: WHO expert panel recommends wide use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccines

‘Benefits outweigh risks’: WHO expert panel recommends wide use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Feb 11, 2021
SpaceX bags NASA contract to launch first few components of lunar gateway on Falcon Heavy

Lunae Gateway

SpaceX bags NASA contract to launch first few components of lunar gateway on Falcon Heavy

Feb 10, 2021