FP Trending

Fitbit is offering major updates to some of its current smartwatches and smart band. This new update will bring new metrics to Charge 4, which was limited to the company’s Sense and Versa 3 users, who had received the access last year. The new features will now also be available to all its Versa 2, Inspire 2 and Charge 4 users in India. Fitbit’s Health Metrics dashboard is a tool in the Fitbit app that helps users keep a closer eye on their health and wellbeing by providing access to track metrics like breathing rate, heart rate variability, skin temperature variation, and oxygen saturation (SpO2).

According to the company, Sense, Versa 3, Versa 2, Inspire 2, and Charge 4 users will be able to see their 7-day trends for free, but if you pay for premium which costs $10 a month or $80 a year, you would get to see data for the last month.

The Fitbit app will now be able to track your glucose levels as well, which will be required to put in manually as Fitbit doesn’t have a device to track glucose levels automatically. This will create a useful log for users to identify the patterns over time.

Fitbit announced that all Fitbit Premium members will soon be able to see their personal ranges within their Health Metrics dashboard that will help them see fluctuations for each metric easily.

The company continues to expand access to its EKG feature on the Sense, making it available to customers in New Zealand, Canada, and US territories. The feature wasn’t available in all regions but has been added in places like the US followed by regulatory approval.