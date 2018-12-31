Tuesday, January 01, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Fitbit Charge 3 with waterproof design, 7-day battery launched at Rs 13,990

The watch also comes in a Special Edition variant for Rs 15,990 that features Fitbit Pay.

tech2 News Staff Dec 31, 2018 14:52 PM IST

After announcing the Charge 3 back in August, Fitbit has finally released the fitness tracker in India. The band comes in a blue, grey and a black colour variant with a rose gold aluminium case. It's priced at Rs 13,999 in India and is available across Reliance Digital, Croma, Helios and other major retailers offline. There is also a Special Edition model priced at Rs 15,999.

Additional accessories for the band includes a Classic Band that costs Rs 2,990, a Woven Band which is priced at Rs 3,490, and a Leather Band that you can buy at Rs 4,490.

Fitbit Charge 3.

Fitbit Charge 3.

Fitbit Charge 3 specifications and features

The highlights of the Charge 3 band are its touchscreen display, over 15 goal-based exercise modes, up to 7 days of battery life, a swim-proof design and Fitbit's newest fitness tracking algorithms. The Special Edition variant also comes with support for Fitbit Pay.

Further, the fitness band features a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 secured OLED display, which is 40 percent larger and brighter than that of its predecessor. The band also features an inductive button that occupies less space to give way for more sensors and a bigger battery.

The band incorporates an SpO2 sensor for estimating blood oxygen levels and for tracking new health indicators like sleep apnea.

2018 has been an eventful year and here's our comprehensive list of year ender stories.

tags
Loading...



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

Top Tech and Science Trends of 2018

Top Tech and Science Trends of 2018
The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet

The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet
Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018

Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018
PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP

PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP
Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro

Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro
Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet

Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review
PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone
All Things Internet | Tech2

All Things Internet | Tech2
Samsung One UI First Look

Samsung One UI First Look

also see

Fitbit

Fitbit Charge 3 launched with 7-day battery, touchscreen display for $149.95

Aug 24, 2018

FitBit introduces Universal app for Windows 10

Aug 16, 2015

Apple fast closing in on wearable device maker Fitbit: Report

Aug 28, 2015

Fitbit Inc has acquired Pebble, no more Pebble devices to be produced or sold

Dec 08, 2016

NewsTracker

Fitbit adds female health feature to its app which lets women keep track of their menstrual cycle

May 08, 2018

Fitbit

Fitbit's revenue hurt by weak demands, reports 15.3 percent fall in Q2 2018

Aug 02, 2018

science

Mercury

Scientists map Mercury's ice accumulations, up to 50 metres thick in places

Dec 31, 2018

Soundscapes

Listening to nature: How sound can help us understand environmental change

Dec 29, 2018

Conservation

World's rarest birds return to wild a decade after they were thought to be extinct

Dec 29, 2018

New Horizons

NASA New Horizons zooms in on distant rock after switch to encounter mode

Dec 29, 2018