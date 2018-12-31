tech2 News Staff

After announcing the Charge 3 back in August, Fitbit has finally released the fitness tracker in India. The band comes in a blue, grey and a black colour variant with a rose gold aluminium case. It's priced at Rs 13,999 in India and is available across Reliance Digital, Croma, Helios and other major retailers offline. There is also a Special Edition model priced at Rs 15,999.

Additional accessories for the band includes a Classic Band that costs Rs 2,990, a Woven Band which is priced at Rs 3,490, and a Leather Band that you can buy at Rs 4,490.

Fitbit Charge 3 specifications and features

The highlights of the Charge 3 band are its touchscreen display, over 15 goal-based exercise modes, up to 7 days of battery life, a swim-proof design and Fitbit's newest fitness tracking algorithms. The Special Edition variant also comes with support for Fitbit Pay.

Further, the fitness band features a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 secured OLED display, which is 40 percent larger and brighter than that of its predecessor. The band also features an inductive button that occupies less space to give way for more sensors and a bigger battery.

The band incorporates an SpO2 sensor for estimating blood oxygen levels and for tracking new health indicators like sleep apnea.

2018 has been an eventful year and here's our comprehensive list of year ender stories.