Smart wearables company Fitbit has introduced its new Fitbit Charge 3 smart band for $149.95, with global availability in stores starting from October 2018. The main features of the Fitbit 3 include, a touchscreen display, more than 15 goal-based exercise modes, up to 7 days of battery life, a swim-proof design and Fitbit's newest fitness tracking algorithms.

A special edition of the Fitbit Charge 3 which includes Fitbit Pay is also available for $169.95. The Fitbit Charge 3 comes with an inductive button that occupies less space to give way for more sensors and a bigger battery.

James Park, co-founder, and CEO of Fitbit said in a statement, "With Charge 3, we are building on the success of our best-selling Charge franchise and delivering our most innovative tracker, offering an extremely slim, comfortable and premium design, along with the advanced health and fitness features our users want. Charge 3 gives existing users a compelling reason to upgrade, while also allowing us to reach new users who want a sleeker, more affordable wearable in a tracker form factor,”.

As per Fitbit, the Charge 3 is made from lightweight materials and also has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for protection of the display. Speaking of which, the OLED display on the Charge 3 happens to be 40 percent larger and brighter than the previous generation. There is no word on when the Fitbit 3 will be coming to India.