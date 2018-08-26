Sunday, August 26, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 26 August, 2018 11:57 IST

First real clue of the OnePlus 6T surfaces as the phone passes EEC certification

The Eurasian Economic Commission in Russia has certified the OnePlus 6T, bearing the model no. A6013.

There isn't a lot of information regarding the OnePlus 6T out yet but apart from the fact that it may launch sometime in October or early November.

While the company is planning to stay mum on a second smartphone launch in 2018 completely, we can now begin to see the first evidence of the smartphone beginning to crop up as the company begins the testing and certification process globally.

OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers edition. Image: tech2/ Ankit Vengurlekar

OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers edition. Image: tech2/ Ankit Vengurlekar

According to a report by PhoneCorridor, the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) in Russia has certified the anticipated OnePlus 6T, bearing the model number A6013. However, nothing apart from the model number was mentioned in the report, which means that we don't have any clues as to what upgrades the phone will feature.

EEC certification as spotted by Phone Corridor.

EEC certification as spotted by Phone Corridor.

Given that Oppo and OnePlus are both owned by BBK Electronics, the 'T' variant does generally borrow a thing or two from the latest R-series offering. Considering Oppo just launched the R17 Pro in China, we could see a number of features including an improved Dash Charge feature, inspired by Oppo's SuperVOOC charging standard.

Based on an earlier report, we could see the OnePlus 6T also feature a triple camera setup and a waterdrop notch which we recently saw on the Oppo F9 Pro which was launched in India. There are rumours of OnePlus throwing in an under-display fingerprint scanner which would certainly make the phone a compelling buy, but as of now, that does seem like a far-fetched possibility.

These are all still assumptions though and we will have to wait a little longer for more clues to drop as OnePlus progresses with their certification processes.

