An impressive quad-camera system, excellent performance, and master editions by Naoto Fukasawa at a great price - now that's hard to beat combination.

Year-end 2019 saw realme's current flagship X2 Pro make a big splash. But the start of the new year saw a fresh set of special avatars created under the exacting standards of industrial designer, Naoto Fukasawa. His inspiration for the Concrete and Red Brick version came from.



the core building materials we see and interact with every day and rarely stop to notice.



But, while we may not pay attention to the nuances of architecture around us, the two special finishes on the realme X2 Pro Master Editions easily stand out from the crowd. From the soft, frosted glass design to the computer chip laser technology that replicates Fukasawa’s signature down to the finest 0.09 mm wide stroke, every careful detail is thought through. But is as powerful as it is pretty? Let’s find out.

Stunning looks and so much personality

Camera

The back of the realme X2 Pro has a 64MP primary camera; a 13MP telephoto camera with 5x hybrid zoom, an 8MP wide-angle camera; and a 2MP depth camera – that’s a whole lot of megapixel muscle at this price point.

This quad-camera setup means that you get a versatile range of pictures and come off with stunning results. Use HDR mode when you need clear detail separation from the shadows or snap tons of cool (though slightly skin smoothening) selfies with the 16MP front sensor. You know you’ve got a solid phone on your hands when even shooting 4K video is possible without a hitch. At this price point, we don’t think we could have asked for more.

Photography at its best.

The 13MP telephoto with 5x zoom comes handy when you need a little enhancement without expensive add on accessories. Walking around your city and snapping candid shots of high rise architecture or details of city life in broad daylight can have fantastic results, though the reds and browns can sometimes turn out a bit warm for our taste. Try out the portrait mode for an artsy effect that will have your Instagram likes go up, up, up.

Performance

Though you might want to switch to Nightscape mode is best when trying to work in low light conditions. It helped improve the colours and delivers some decent quality images overall.

While the wide-angle lens has some minor loss in image detail, it’s great to have it handy when you want to capture a more sweeping perspective. We had fun clicking shots in the Macro mode which lets you get as close as 2.5 cms. While you might need to work a little to focus on your subject sometimes, the results were nothing short of stunning.

Display

At 6.5 inches, this screen is large and takes some learning to get used to. But what you gain is a Super AMOLED panel with Full HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Rated for 1000 nits maximum brightness, you won’t have to squint and adjust to see your screen clearly even in bright sunlight. While you can choose from Vivid (DCI-P3 colour range) and Gentle modes (DCI-P3 colour range) we’d say the Vivid mode can make some scenes seem a little unrealistic. Yes it faces some strong competition from a few other bands, yet the light fast performance seems like it can handle the challenge without breaking a sweat.

Bright, cheerful display that can rival the best.

realme X2 Pro runs on ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 Pie. Though an upgrade to Android 10 based ColorOS seems to be right around the corner. Swiping through the interface is effortless largely due to the high refresh rate screens and powerful chipset.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC chipset inside means you can expect a flawless and speedy performance throughout. A slightly modded out GPU bumps up the performance by about 15% over the original while the 12GB of RAM allows you to leave apps running, so you can multitask easily. Gamers can also breathe a collective sigh of relief as the results are in and its smooth running all the way. No bugs or crashes showed up while we tested it making it a solid choice if you’re a fan of heavy games that push the best smartphones to their limits!

Users can choose between navigation by gestures or by buttons and going to the left from the home screen reveals a dock-like area for quick access to widgets and more.

Surround sound speakers with rich sound quality, a fantastic screen and a headphone jack that eliminated pairing issues make movies and music a real delight. Perfect also if you travel a lot and can’t stand terrible in-flight entertainment options!

Battery

A 4,000mAh battery makes sure you have enough juice to last your all day long. Plus the 50W SuperVOOC fast charging standard that comes bundled easily takes the phone from 0% to 100% in 35 minutes. Useful for all those times you only realise your battery is low 20 minutes before you head out the door.

Finally, this smartphone can be a dream come true for those who need a powerful device on a budget. While the UI and images could be better, a cool camera setup, flagship specs and a high refresh rate screen put this economically priced stallion at the top of the list.

What we Love about the phone

OLED screen with 90Hz refresh

50W SuperVOOC fast charging

Powerful battery even when gaming

Price - 12MB RAM 256 GB variant at INR 34,999.

