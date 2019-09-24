Tuesday, September 24, 2019Back to
Firework launched in India: A video app that lets you make TikTok-like 30-second videos

The Firework app is now available for both Android and iOS users.


tech2 News StaffSep 24, 2019 16:35:05 IST

To take on the likes of TikTok and Vigo, Loop Now Technologies has launched a new app in India called Firework. The app uses a patent-pending technology called Reveal, that will allow creators to take both horizontal and vertical video in one shot from their mobile device. Firework allows users to create 30-second videos. The app is now available for both Android and iOS users.

In India, Firework will take content from existing content creators like ALTBalaji, Refinery29, among others.

Firework says that many digital creators like Frankie Grande, Dang Matt Smith, Olivia Jordan, and Marlon Webb, are already on board the app.

“Reports suggest that Indian consumers spend nearly 170 mins per day on apps. And India in the past has seen over one billion app downloads. At Firework, we have over three million registered users across iOS and Android. The Indian market will see us substantially increase that number,” Cory Grenier, Chief Revenue Officer, Firework, said in a statement.

“India has the fastest growing smartphone market in the world and it is exciting to be part of this revolution which has impacted everyone,” Vincent Yang, CEO, Loop Now Technologies said.

Firework recently also announced its original streaming content with "Firework Originals," which is also believed to come to the app in India.

Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


