Tuesday, July 24, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 24 July, 2018 10:27 IST

Firefox now allows users to block audio, video that auto-play in the browser

Had enough of the autoplay videos with sound on the Firefox browser? It’s about to stop.

On the scale of mad to extremely annoying, how much does the sound-blaring autoplay audio and videos on browsers bother you? Fortunately, Firefox has finally made a note of this and has now updated the browser to allow users to block any audio or video that automatically go off.

Apple’s Safari and Google Chrome browser already offer this feature, and finally, Firefox has caught on to it as well.

Recently, Mozilla’s Dale Harvey announced that Firefox is currently testing a feature to allow users to block autoplay videos with sound on Nightly.

A report by CNET, also said that Mozilla recently added this feature to Firefox Nightly, which is the new test version of the browser. The test browser started to automatically prompt users asking if they wanted to block an autoplay video with sound. The feature is expected to come on the main Firefox browser October 2018.

This update, although comes in pretty late on Firefox, is meant to reduce unexpected video playbacks with sound when first opening a web page.

So, if your website has been haunting readers with an unexpecting sound-blaring surprise, you better reconsider muting that.

tags


latest videos

Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog

Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog
Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot

Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot
The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science

The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science
Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer

Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer
3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App

3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App
Vivo NEX Review

Vivo NEX Review
TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope

TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope
Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review
Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope
Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

also see

Internet Browser

Mozilla reportedly working on new browser called 'Fenix' for Android

Jul 09, 2018

Google Chrome

Google testing Material Design for Chrome, you can try it out on Canary build

Jul 13, 2018

science

Archaeology

Archaeologists find 'Neko', a noblewoman buried in her jewelry 1,800 years ago

Jul 24, 2018

Corals

Deep coral reefs won't host marine life fleeing threats of climate change: Study

Jul 24, 2018

Fukushima

Japan reopens beaches in regions devastated by the Fukushima nuclear disaster

Jul 23, 2018

Neanderthal

Paleolithic tools suggest Neanderthal man knew how to make a fire: Study

Jul 23, 2018