The little orange fox curled around a blue orb web browser Firefox is now getting a makeover, and the company wants you to pick the logo.

Most companies when they get a makeover, they make an announcement and don’t care if the audiences hate it or like it. Most logos receive a lot of criticism. Firefox announced on its blog that it will let the users decide what logo should the nonprofit owner, Mozilla Foundation, carry for its browser.

There aren’t too many options though as what began with seven concepts by the branding agency Johnson Banks has come down to two options for the world to decide. They were created by in-house designers at Firefox, and each of them have a master logo along with variations for a host of browsers and apps.

You don’t need to worry if you think that the beloved fox will go. It will not. Both the designs maintain the fox in their own special ways.

Here are both the packs.

The first one is a sort of geometric fox, in orange, red and pink colours. The second one is a more circular design, it's like the older logo without the fox’s head and the orb.

All the secondary logos in the first pack are also geometrical like the master logo, and the secondary logos in the second pack have an abstract touch to them, just like the second master logo.

People can make their views known on the blog by commenting at the end about which system of logos they’d like to go with.

If you go through some of the comments, you will notice that some users actually prefer the first master logo with the geometrical design along with the secondary icons for the browser from the second group. “Group 1 with Group 2 browser icons” is a common sentiment.

Madhava Enros, senior director at Firefox User Experience, along with Tim Murray, Mozilla’s creative director, write on the blog that, “With your input, we’ll have a final system that will make a Firefox product recognizable out in the world even if a fox is nowhere in sight.”

Let’s see what the public finally decides how Firefox should look. We will know the results probably by the end of this week. If you also want to participate, then head over to the blog and let your choice known. We at tech2 seem to like the geometric design more than the other. It sure has a fresh new look to it.