Friday, February 15, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Firefox 15 for iOS gets persistent private browsing tabs, revamped menu

Firefox update for iOS brings design overhaul and a few different options for New Tabs organisation

Press Trust of India Feb 15, 2019 21:30:11 IST

Today, Firefox, developed by Mozilla, is rolling out updated features for iPhone and iPad users, including a new layout for menu and settings, persistent Private Browsing tabs and new organization options within the New Tabs feature. This round of updates is the result of requests Firefox received straight from users, and taking feedbacks to make this version of iOS work harder and smarter for users.

Mozilla-Firefox-logo-1024

With this in mind, in the latest update of Firefox for iOS, Firefox overhauled both the Settings and Menu options to more closely mirror the desktop application. Now users can access bookmarks, history, Reading List and downloads in the "Library" menu item.

Private Browsing - Keep browsing like nobody's watching

Private browsing tabs can now live across sessions, meaning, if users open a private browsing tab and then exit the app, Firefox will automatically launch in private browsing the next time users open the app. Keeping private browsing preferences seamless is just another way Firefox is making it simple and easy to give users back the control of the privacy of their online experience.

Today's release also includes a few different options for New Tabs organisation. Users can now choose to have new tabs open with their bookmark list, in Firefox Home (with top sites and Pocket stories), with a list of recent history, a custom URL or in a blank page.

Firefox is also making it easier to customize Firefox Home with top sites and Pocket content. All tabs can now be rearranged by dragging a tab into the tab bar or tab tray.

Whether it's users' personal data or how they organize their online experience, Firefox continues to bring more privacy and control to all users.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?

Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri
3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science
Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

also see

No plans to bring Firefox to iOS, says Mozilla VP

Mar 11, 2013

Firefox 15 beta released, fixes more memory leaks

Jul 23, 2012

science

Childhood Cancer

International Childhood Cancer Day: All you need to know about indicators and diagnosis

Feb 15, 2019

Energy

Energy demand around the world to soar 33 percent by 2040: BP forecast

Feb 15, 2019

Measles

WHO warns of measles making a comeback with cases of the infection rising

Feb 15, 2019

Black Leopard

Black leopard spotted in an African county for the first time in hundred years

Feb 14, 2019