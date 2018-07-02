Chinese electronics company FiiO has launched its first music player of the year 2018, M7 Hi-Res lossless music player, in India. The device is available in three colours including black, silver and red with a price tag of Rs 19,990 on the official website of the company. The company is also providing a discount of Rs 3,000 on the device and it is available for Rs 16,990 on the website.

The FiiO M7 music-player includes a 3.2-inch 480 x 800 pixel display and comes with 2 GB of internal storage. The storage of the device can be expanded up to 512 GB with the help of an external microSD card. The device runs on Exynos 7270 SoC with ESS Sabre 9018 DAC chip for better sound quality. FiiO M7 music player is powered by a 1,180 mAh which according to the company gives a play time of 20 hours or more and a standby time of 40 hours.

Other features on the device include 3.5 mm headphone jack for plugging an earphone/headphone, Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type-C port and FM radio with a covering a range of 76MHz – 108MHz.

The music player supports APE/WAV/FLAC/AIF/DSD/M4A/WMA/OGG/AAC/ALAC/MP3 and more other formats.

In terms of design, the music player comes with three control buttons on the left side of the device and a USB-C at the bottom of the music player. The 3.5 mm headphone jack is placed on the top along with the power button. MicroSD card can be inserted on the right side of the M7 music player. Dimensions of the device are 52 mm X 109 mm X 13 mm. The music player is made up of aluminium body and comes with a glass front.