Monday, July 02, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 02 July, 2018 14:50 IST

FiiO M7 Hi-Res music player with Bluetooth and USB-C launched at Rs 19,990

FiiO M7 music player is powered by a 1,180 mAh battery which provides a play time of 20 hours.

Chinese electronics company FiiO has launched its first music player of the year 2018, M7 Hi-Res lossless music player, in India. The device is available in three colours including black, silver and red with a price tag of Rs 19,990 on the official website of the company. The company is also providing a discount of Rs 3,000 on the device and it is available for Rs 16,990 on the website.

Fiio M7 Hi-Res Lossless Music Player.

FiiO M7 Hi-Res Lossless Music Player.

The FiiO M7 music-player includes a 3.2-inch 480 x 800 pixel display and comes with 2 GB of internal storage. The storage of the device can be expanded up to 512 GB with the help of an external microSD card. The device runs on Exynos 7270 SoC with ESS Sabre 9018 DAC chip for better sound quality. FiiO M7 music player is powered by a 1,180 mAh which according to the company gives a play time of 20 hours or more and a standby time of 40 hours.

Other features on the device include 3.5 mm headphone jack for plugging an earphone/headphone, Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type-C port and FM radio with a covering a range of 76MHz – 108MHz.

The music player supports APE/WAV/FLAC/AIF/DSD/M4A/WMA/OGG/AAC/ALAC/MP3 and more other formats.

In terms of design, the music player comes with three control buttons on the left side of the device and a USB-C at the bottom of the music player. The 3.5 mm headphone jack is placed on the top along with the power button. MicroSD card can be inserted on the right side of the M7 music player. Dimensions of the device are 52 mm X 109 mm X 13 mm. The music player is made up of aluminium body and comes with a glass front.

tags


latest videos

90’s Style Photo Filters | What The App

90’s Style Photo Filters | What The App
#SaveOurPrivacy - the most important digital rights movement in India | Tech2 Talks

#SaveOurPrivacy - the most important digital rights movement in India | Tech2 Talks
Porsche design’s 115-foot long GT 115 super-yacht

Porsche design’s 115-foot long GT 115 super-yacht
Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained

Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained
World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec

World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec
Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look

Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look
iOS 12 public beta: First look

iOS 12 public beta: First look
Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away

Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away
How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science

How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science
BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July

BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July

also see

FiiO

FiiO launches X3 Mark III, F5 and i1 in India for Rs 14,990, Rs 4,999 and Rs 2,990 respectively

Sep 11, 2017

NewsTracker

FiiO F9 PRO in-ear monitor earphones with Knowles 30017 drivers launched in India at Rs 12,990

Jan 22, 2018

Samsung Unveils U3, USB Direct MP3 Player

Jun 19, 2007

Portronics launches portable Bluetooth music system, Pebble

Feb 01, 2013

FiiO announces the launch of the second generation EX1 in-ear monitors at Rs 4,299

Apr 26, 2017

New Android Native Music Player?

Dec 28, 2010

science

Space

Scientists to use submarines to hunt for meteorite remains in the Pacific Ocean

Jul 02, 2018

Deepfakes

Did he actually say that? Exploring the high-tech deception of 'deepfake' videos

Jul 02, 2018

Plastic

Confusion peaks as Australia supermarkets struggle to impose ban on plastic bags

Jul 02, 2018

Nuclear Energy

First EPR nuclear reactor to be connected to the grid goes on stream in China

Jul 02, 2018