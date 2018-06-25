It's Day 12 of the FIFA World Cup 2018 and Google Doodle marked the day by continuing its series on the 32 participating countries in the mega event and their rich football culture.

The doodle for today features the eight teams from Group A and B that will be in action at the premier event in Russia — Egypt, Iran, Morocco, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, and Uruguay.

When you click on the doodle, it slides from one country to the next. Each illustration depicts the footballing culture of their nation and what makes the sport unique for them.

The first doodle is from Egypt and is made by artist Shennawy. The picture depicts that football is the soul of the people in Egypt. The second doodle is from Iran and is made by artist Rashin Kheiriyeh who believes that Football is the biggest sport in Iran. Iranians love playing & watching football. The World Cup is a huge event that brings people together to support the national team.

Portugal's painting is depicted by artist Tiago Galo tells us that in the country Football is everywhere you go. In each corner, each coffee shop, everyone is either talking about the last match or the next one.

Russian artist Arina Shabanova says "Football was always the main game of the country, every kid in the yard plays it. This is not just a game, but also a spectacle that gathers people together, like gatherings with songs by the fire, but only much larger."

The artist from the middle-eastern country of Saudi Arabia, Otman Denye, says "I want people around the world to see our passion and our love for football."

Spanish artist Andrés Lozano claims that Football in Spain is called the "king of sports" so that gives you an idea of it's importance. It's a part of every Spaniard's life, even if you're not into sports.

