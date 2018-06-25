Monday, June 25, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 25 June, 2018 13:43 IST

FIFA 2018 Google Doodle celebrates football culture of Iran, Portugal and more

Google Doodle marked Day 12 of the FIFA World Cup 2018 by continuing its Doodle series.

It's Day 12 of the FIFA World Cup 2018 and Google Doodle marked the day by continuing its series on the 32 participating countries in the mega event and their rich football culture.

Google Doodle.

Google Doodle.

The doodle for today features the eight teams from Group A and B that will be in action at the premier event in Russia — Egypt, Iran, Morocco, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, and Uruguay.

When you click on the doodle, it slides from one country to the next. Each illustration depicts the footballing culture of their nation and what makes the sport unique for them.

The first doodle is from Egypt and is made by artist Shennawy. The picture depicts that football is the soul of the people in Egypt.  The second doodle is from Iran and is made by artist Rashin Kheiriyeh who believes that Football is the biggest sport in Iran. Iranians love playing & watching football. The World Cup is a huge event that brings people together to support the national team.

Portugal's painting is depicted by artist Tiago Galo tells us that in the country Football is everywhere you go. In each corner, each coffee shop, everyone is either talking about the last match or the next one.

Russian artist Arina Shabanova says "Football was always the main game of the country, every kid in the yard plays it. This is not just a game, but also a spectacle that gathers people together, like gatherings with songs by the fire, but only much larger."

The artist from the middle-eastern country of Saudi Arabia, Otman Denye, says "I want people around the world to see our passion and our love for football."

Spanish artist Andrés Lozano claims that Football in Spain is called the "king of sports" so that gives you an idea of it's importance. It's a part of every Spaniard's life, even if you're not into sports.

Click here for full coverage of FIFA World Cup 2018

Click here to view the full schedule of FIFA World Cup 2018

Click here to view the points table of FIFA World Cup 2018 

tags


latest videos

IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube

IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube
Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration

Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration
This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way

This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way
I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga

I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga
Project: Offroad Gameplay + Review - The Best 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 Android game?

Project: Offroad Gameplay + Review - The Best 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 Android game?
iOS 12 brings digital well-being features to iPhones

iOS 12 brings digital well-being features to iPhones
Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X

Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X
Whatsapp to stop supporting these phones: All you need to know

Whatsapp to stop supporting these phones: All you need to know
Is Narendra Modi inspired by Barack Obama? | FOMO ep. 6

Is Narendra Modi inspired by Barack Obama? | FOMO ep. 6
How to make your gadgets monsoon-proof?

How to make your gadgets monsoon-proof?

also see

FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Portugal face Morocco; Uruguay take on Saudi Arabia in Luis Suarez's 100th match

Jun 20, 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup Google Doodle celebrates football in Iran, Saudi Arabia and other nations

Jun 20, 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: When and where to watch Day 12 matches, coverage on TV and live streaming on SonyLIV

Jun 25, 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Spain, Portugal in race to top Group B and other things to watch out for on Day 12

Jun 25, 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: When and where to watch Day 7 matches, coverage on TV and live streaming on SonyLIV

Jun 20, 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo nets fourth goal of FIFA World Cup 2018 to help Portugal pip Morocco on a day of '1-0' results

Jun 21, 2018

science

Conservation

Fifty of the last Spix's macaws to be reintroduced to the wild in Brazil

Jun 25, 2018

Blood Moon

Blood Moon 2018: Century's longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July

Jun 25, 2018

Milky Way

Supermassive stars may have been born along with globular clusters: Study

Jun 25, 2018

Kepler

Scientists discover nearly 80 new planetary candidates using K2 data

Jun 24, 2018