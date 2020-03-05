Thursday, March 05, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Fiat Chrysler defies virus fears to showcase electric 500 in Milan

By Giulio Piovaccari MILAN (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler defied fears over Italy's coronavirus outbreak to showcase an electric version of its 500 city car on Wednesday, as it strives to catch up with rivals in low-emissions driving while heading into a merger with Peugeot maker PSA . Initially planned for the now-cancelled Geneva Motor Show, the presentation was held at an event in Milan - a rarity as large gatherings have been discouraged by authorities in most of northern Italy, which has seen Europe's worst virus outbreak.


ReutersMar 05, 2020 00:15:27 IST

Fiat Chrysler defies virus fears to showcase electric 500 in Milan

By Giulio Piovaccari

MILAN (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler defied fears over Italy's coronavirus outbreak to showcase an electric version of its 500 city car on Wednesday, as it strives to catch up with rivals in low-emissions driving while heading into a merger with Peugeot maker PSA .

Initially planned for the now-cancelled Geneva Motor Show, the presentation was held at an event in Milan - a rarity as large gatherings have been discouraged by authorities in most of northern Italy, which has seen Europe's worst virus outbreak.

With schools, universities and museums closed, and cafes forced to shut early for almost two weeks, the mood in Italy's financial capital is sombre, as it sits just 60 kilometres (37 miles) from the epicentre of the outbreak, where 11 towns are sealed from the outside world.

"We're here to show that FCA is close to Milan and to Italy," Olivier Francois, head of the Fiat brand and Fiat Chrysler Automobile's (FCA) Chief Marketing Officer, told a restricted audience of journalists, before a press conference at Milan's design museum, where chairs were placed a metre apart to comply with local authority health requirements.

"This car does not look at 2020, but to the next decade," he added.

After the cancellation of the Geneva show, most companies have turned to virtual events to present their latest models.

Italy's government is set to close cinemas and theatres and ban public events across the whole country to try to contain the coronavirus outbreak, according to a draft decree drawn up on Wednesday.

The death toll from the virus rose to 79 on Tuesday and total cases in the country topped 2,500.

'CINQUECENTO'

The original 500 small car, launched in the late 1950s and known affectionately as the "Cinquecento", quickly become a symbol of Italian urban design.

The new electric 500 (BEV), which is part of a plan announced in 2018 to invest 5 billion euros ($5.6 billion) in Italy up to 2021, is the group's first major step into electric-powered driving.

FCA said the selling price for the cabrio launch version would be 37,900 euros in Italy, excluding government environmental incentives, though it added cheaper versions would follow. That compares with a starting price of 16,000 euros for a petrol-engine 500.

Competing electric cars include the Mini Cooper SE with a starting price of 33,900 euros in Italy and Peugeot's e-208, starting at 33,600 euros.

An early version of the electric 500 has been produced in the United States to comply with local authority rules on zero-emission cars. But in 2014 former CEO Sergio Marchionne asked customers not to buy that car as FCA was losing money on it, and said he hoped to sell the smallest number possible.

With a range of 320 kilometres, the new 500 BEV will be a totally different car, six centimetres longer, six centimetres wider and two centimetres taller that the petrol-engine version. It will be produced at FCA's Mirafiori plant in Turin.

Sales are expected to start in July, initially in Europe, with FCA hoping to sell 80,000 a year at full capacity.

FCA plans to have 12 electrified vehicles in its fleet by 2021. That includes both hybrid and full electric vehicles, new cars and electrified versions of existing ones, and light commercial vehicles.

The Italian-American automaker earlier this year started selling hybrid versions of the 500 and of its other small car, the Fiat Panda.

Its Jeep brand is also set to start producing hybrid versions of its Renegade and Compass models in the second quarter of this year, while its luxury Maserati brand plans to introduce hybrid and fully electric models this year or next.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Mark Potter)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

"HydraFlick can change the PC gaming scene in India" | GodNixon | 1Up Gaming

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

Boeing finds debris in 737 MAX jetliners: company memo

Feb 19, 2020
Boeing finds debris in 737 MAX jetliners: company memo
Trump blasts proposed U.S. restrictions on sale of jet parts to China

Newstracker

Trump blasts proposed U.S. restrictions on sale of jet parts to China

Feb 19, 2020
U.S. slaps sanctions on Russian oil firm in swipe at Venezuela's Maduro

Newstracker

U.S. slaps sanctions on Russian oil firm in swipe at Venezuela's Maduro

Feb 19, 2020
U.S. judge rejects Huawei challenge to federal law restricting its business

Newstracker

U.S. judge rejects Huawei challenge to federal law restricting its business

Feb 19, 2020
Huawei accuses U.S. of overlooking HSBC misconduct to go after Chinese firm

Newstracker

Huawei accuses U.S. of overlooking HSBC misconduct to go after Chinese firm

Feb 19, 2020
Coronavirus threatens Apple supply chain, sales; shares drop

Newstracker

Coronavirus threatens Apple supply chain, sales; shares drop

Feb 19, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020