Fenda Audio launches HT-330 Soundbar with LED display in India at Rs 9,990

The soundbar has a USB reader with MP3/WMA dual formats decoding that acts as another connectivity option.


FP TrendingAug 18, 2021 17:47:35 IST

Homegrown audio brand Fenda Audio (F&D) has introduced a new soundbar called HT-330 Soundbar in India. The audio product is specifically meant for users to listen to music at home or at terrace parties they host. The HT-330 Soundbar comes with multiple connectivity options that allow people to pair it up with any TV, laptop, tab, or Smartphone with a simple touch. The soundbar comes with support for Bluetooth version 5.0.

fenda soundbar

Fenda HT-330 Soundbar.

It also has a USB reader with MP3/WMA dual formats decoding that acts as another connectivity option.

The soundbar is claimed to provide people with a "new level of immersive, cinematic audio experience at home" with the help of the 80 W power output. It also gets 6.5 mm bass drivers of the subwoofers for enhanced bassy audio output.

Speaking on the development, Pankaj Kushwaha, Marketing Manager, Fenda Audio said, “We at F&D wish to deliver our customers the best of technology and quality at cost-effective prices. We aim at continuous innovation and for the same; we are actively carrying forward our long-term strategy of creating high-end products for every household”.

The HT-330 Soundbar comes with a bright LED display, which is touted to get a good viewing angle on the front panel.

The Fenda Audio (F&D) HT-330 Soundbar comes with a price tag of Rs 9,990. However, as part of a special introductory offer, interested people can buy the audio product for Rs 7,999.

It is available to buy at Fenda Audio's official website in India, as well as, all leading e-commerce platforms in the country.

In addition to all this, the new Fenda Audio soundbar comes with a warranty of 12 months.

