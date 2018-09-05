If you are busy flying planes or crunching numbers in the corner of your office chances are high that even though you may have zero social life, you will definitely get a right swipe on Tinder.

Tinder, a popular dating app, released a list of professions that get the most number of right swipes in India on the dating platform. The list includes desirable professions that men and women seek in the other person while swiping.

Among women, engineers, accountants and doctors were most sought after on Tinder while among men, pilots, actors and entrepreneurs get the most number of right swipes.

Additionally, men pursuing creative careers such as acting, creative writing and photography are seen as being sensitive and communicative, according to clinical psychologist Sonali Gupta. Women who are engineers, accountants and data analysts, jobs that are normally associated with men, are apparently more attractive to the opposite sex because it indicates greater independence, as such jobs reflect authority and responsibility, according to Gupta.

However, why does profession matter while swiping right into a dating app? Gupta says, "In the context of starting conversations, your choice of career can give an insight into a person’s character, a glimpse into their lifestyle. People often feel it's easier to communicate with someone who understands their career sensibilities and constraints and is most often a starting point for shared meaning narratives, which contribute towards eventual healthy relationships. Realistically, your choice of job also reflects passion and ambition — two factors that can be very appealing when choosing a potential partner.”

Gone are the days when a pretty face or a heart of gold could get you dates. Now you need to be sensitive, communicative, responsible and independent. What is this world coming to?