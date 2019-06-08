Saturday, June 08, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

FedEx to end Amazon contract for FedEx Express plane service

(Reuters) - FedEx Corp said on Friday it has decided to not renew its contract with Amazon.com Inc for U.S. cargo delivery through FedEx Express, the unit that delivers packages on planes

ReutersJun 08, 2019 01:09:06 IST

FedEx to end Amazon contract for FedEx Express plane service

(Reuters) - FedEx Corp said on Friday it has decided to not renew its contract with Amazon.com Inc for U.S. cargo delivery through FedEx Express, the unit that delivers packages on planes.

The move comes as Amazon builds out its own delivery network of planes, trucks and vans, a move seen as a long-term challenge to FedEx and delivery rival United Parcel Service (UPS).

FedEx described the decision as a strategic move that would allow it to focus on the broader e-commerce market, a group that would include rivals of Amazon that are scaling up one-day and two-day delivery. FedEx forecast that the market would double to 100 million packages a day in the United States by 2026.

The decision does not impact any existing contracts between Amazon and other FedEx business units or relating to international services, the package delivery company said.

Amazon accounted for less than 1.3% of FedEx's revenue last year, the company said in its statement http://investors.fedex.com/news-and-events/investor-news/news-release-details/2019/Statement-Regarding-FedEx-Corporations-Relationship-with-Amazoncom-Inc-/default.aspx.

In recent years, Amazon has steadily grown its fleet of delivery aircraft, which Air Transport Services Group Inc (ATSG) and Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings have operated. The company is investing $1.5 billion to build an air cargo hub in northern Kentucky, setting it up to rely less and less on others for air shipping.

Amazon has 40 leased cargo planes and has signed an agreement to induct 10 more planes to join the fleet in the next two years.

D.A. Davidson analyst Tom Forte said that even though Amazon has ramped its delivery infrastructure, it is still heavily dependent on UPS and FedEx.

Forte also said that FedEx and UPS operate a duopoly in shipping and Amazon is trying to break that by trying to be more self sufficient to lower shipping costs.

"We respect FedEx's decision and thank them for their role serving Amazon customers over the years," Amazon said in an emailed statement.

A task force set up by President Donald Trump recommended in December that the United States Postal Service should have more flexibility to raise rates for packages, a move that could hurt profits of Amazon and other large online retailers.

Shares of FedEx pared gains and were up nearly 1% at $158.28 in afternoon trading. Amazon shares were up 2.8% at $1,802.78.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana and Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Maju Samuel)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags
Loading...



Does Free = Safe? Will this move increase women's participation in the workforce? Firstpost Conversations Ep 6


Top Stories

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019


also see

Newstracker

Trump orders intelligence community to cooperate with review on Russia probe origins

May 24, 2019
Trump orders intelligence community to cooperate with review on Russia probe origins
Trump allows attorney general to declassify information about origins of Russia probe

Newstracker

Trump allows attorney general to declassify information about origins of Russia probe

May 24, 2019
U.S. State Department misses deadline to explain Iran arms control report - aide

Newstracker

U.S. State Department misses deadline to explain Iran arms control report - aide

May 24, 2019
Asian shares at four-month low on deepening U.S.-China trade war

Newstracker

Asian shares at four-month low on deepening U.S.-China trade war

May 24, 2019
Japan's key inflation gauge hits 3-year high, offers little respite for BOJ

Newstracker

Japan's key inflation gauge hits 3-year high, offers little respite for BOJ

May 24, 2019
A pollution crackdown compounds slowdown woes in China's heartland

Newstracker

A pollution crackdown compounds slowdown woes in China's heartland

May 24, 2019

science

World Oceans Day 2019: Oceans plays a larger role in our daily lives than we think

World Oceans Day 2019: Oceans plays a larger role in our daily lives than we think

Jun 08, 2019
Jet fuel and diesel can now be made from plastic bags, water bottles & daily waste

Plastic

Jet fuel and diesel can now be made from plastic bags, water bottles & daily waste

Jun 07, 2019
World Food Safety Day 2019: Ending hunger, preventing disease, promoting sustainable agriculture are India's focus areas, says expert

Food Safety Day

World Food Safety Day 2019: Ending hunger, preventing disease, promoting sustainable agriculture are India's focus areas, says expert

Jun 07, 2019
Artificial intelligence that can understand meaning of a baby's different cries

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence that can understand meaning of a baby's different cries

Jun 06, 2019