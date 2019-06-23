Sunday, June 23, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

FedEx again fails to deliver Huawei package to the US amidst trade war with China

China launched an investigation into FedEx earlier this month over Huawei parcels delivered to the wrong address.

ReutersJun 23, 2019 14:43:47 IST

FedEx Corp said on Sunday an operational error prevented a Huawei Technologies package from being delivered to the United States, just weeks after the U.S. delivery firm said an error led to the Chinese firm’s packages being misdirected.

FedEx again fails to deliver Huawei package to the US amidst trade war with China

FedEx. Reuters

“The package in question was mistakenly returned to the shipper, and we apologise for this operational error,” FedEx told Reuters in an emailed statement. A company spokeswoman confirmed that the package was U.S. bound but declined to say what it contained.

Huawei, the world’s biggest telecoms gear maker, is at the center of a bruising trade dispute between Washington and Beijing. China launched an investigation into FedEx earlier this month over Huawei parcels delivered to the wrong address, without giving details about the deliveries in question.

China’s state news agency Xinhua had said back then that the investigation into FedEx over misdirected mail should not be regarded as retaliation against the U.S. company, amid the trade spat.

The United States and China have been engaged in a trade dispute for months on issues such as tariffs, subsidies, technology, regulations and cybersecurity, among others, with Washington putting Huawei on a blacklist last month citing national security.

“FedEx can accept and transport all Huawei products except for any shipments to listed Huawei entities on the U.S. Entity List,” the company said on Sunday.

The missed delivery was earlier reported by China’s Global Times, a tabloid published by the ruling Communist Party’s People’s Daily.

On Friday, the U.S. Commerce Department said it was adding several Chinese companies and a government-owned institute involved in supercomputing with military applications to its national security “entity list” that bars them from buying U.S. parts and components without government approval.

Huawei, which said it was reviewing its relationship with FedEx after the mishandling of its packages earlier, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on Sunday.

tags
Loading...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 1- Revealed: Kiara Advani’s best kept secret!


Top Stories

latest videos

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile


also see

Huawei

FedEx delivery service refused to ship a Huawei smartphone to the US

Jun 22, 2019
FedEx delivery service refused to ship a Huawei smartphone to the US
China preparing to curb some technology exports to the US after Huawei ban: Report

Huawei ban

China preparing to curb some technology exports to the US after Huawei ban: Report

Jun 10, 2019
Major tech companies tell employees to not use Huawei technology after US blacklisting

Huawei

Major tech companies tell employees to not use Huawei technology after US blacklisting

Jun 10, 2019
Huawei revenues will be $30 billion less than forecast over the next two years: CEO

Huawei

Huawei revenues will be $30 billion less than forecast over the next two years: CEO

Jun 17, 2019
Huawei claims to have shipped one million devices with its proprietary HongMengOS

Huawei

Huawei claims to have shipped one million devices with its proprietary HongMengOS

Jun 11, 2019
Huawei's latest mid-range SoC Kirin 810 squashes the Snapdragon 730 on AnTuTu

Huawei

Huawei's latest mid-range SoC Kirin 810 squashes the Snapdragon 730 on AnTuTu

Jun 23, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Space Exploration

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Jun 21, 2019
Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Biomimetic

Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Jun 19, 2019
Amateur astronomy part one: Getting started, and choosing the right gear

Astronomy

Amateur astronomy part one: Getting started, and choosing the right gear

Jun 18, 2019
G20 Summit: Ministers agree on new framework to tackle plastic pollution in oceans

Plastic Pollution

G20 Summit: Ministers agree on new framework to tackle plastic pollution in oceans

Jun 17, 2019