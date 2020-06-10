Wednesday, June 10, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

FCC proposes record $225 million fine for massive robocall campaign

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Tuesday voted unanimously to propose a record-setting $225 million fine against Texas-based health insurance telemarketers for allegedly making approximately 1 billion illegally spoofed robocalls. The order names two individuals using business names including Rising Eagle and JSquared Telecom


ReutersJun 10, 2020 00:15:52 IST

FCC proposes record 5 million fine for massive robocall campaign

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Tuesday voted unanimously to propose a record-setting $225 million fine against Texas-based health insurance telemarketers for allegedly making approximately 1 billion illegally spoofed robocalls.

The order names two individuals using business names including Rising Eagle and JSquared Telecom. The FCC said robocalls falsely claimed to offer health insurance plans from major health insurance companies such as Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, and UnitedHealth Group.

FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel said later on Tuesday a group of state attorneys general is going to file action against the companies in U.S. District Court. The companies could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

Lloyd's of London considers part-virtual underwriting room

May 30, 2020
Lloyd's of London considers part-virtual underwriting room
Coronavirus sinks U.S. consumer spending; savings hit record high

Newstracker

Coronavirus sinks U.S. consumer spending; savings hit record high

May 30, 2020
European, South Korean authorities vie for COVID-19 antiviral remdesivir

Newstracker

European, South Korean authorities vie for COVID-19 antiviral remdesivir

May 30, 2020
India's economy seen slowing rapidly in March quarter, with worse to come

Newstracker

India's economy seen slowing rapidly in March quarter, with worse to come

May 29, 2020
Long Odds: China's bet on REITs draws sceptics

Newstracker

Long Odds: China's bet on REITs draws sceptics

May 29, 2020
U.S.-China tension to push Asian shares lower in choppy trade

Newstracker

U.S.-China tension to push Asian shares lower in choppy trade

May 29, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020