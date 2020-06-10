Wednesday, June 10, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

FCC awarding up to $16 billion to address U.S. areas lacking broadband service

By David Shepardson WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted on Tuesday to adopt auction procedures to provide up to $16 billion to areas that lack broadband service, including nearly 6 million unserved rural homes and businesses. The FCC voted to commence the auction on Oct.


ReutersJun 10, 2020 00:15:28 IST

FCC awarding up to billion to address U.S. areas lacking broadband service

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted on Tuesday to adopt auction procedures to provide up to $16 billion to areas that lack broadband service, including nearly 6 million unserved rural homes and businesses.

The FCC voted to commence the auction on Oct. 29. Auction applicants will be required to offer voice and broadband services in unserved locations in exchange for receiving monthly payments over 10 years.

The three FCC Republican commissioners approved the proposal, while the two Democrats dissented in part.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, a Republican, said Americans without access to high-speed internet "deserve access as soon as possible. They cannot afford to wait ... while we work to develop new, more granular broadband coverage maps" that will be used to award a subsequent $4 billion.

Democratic FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel disagreed, however, saying the commission should ensure it has better maps detailing where service is lacking. "We are rushing billions out the door with a brazen disregard for our legal obligation to do so based on accurate data and that means when it comes to broadband we are going to leave millions behind," Rosenworcel said.

Another Democrat on the panel, Geoffrey Starks, said he would have "preferred to start with a smaller budget or shorter term of support so that the bulk" of funds "could be spent after we complete the mapping overhaul."

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr, a Republican said the "auction will allow providers to bring millions of Americans across the digital divide."

The proposal also will allow low earth orbit satellite systems to take part in the auction.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

Lloyd's of London considers part-virtual underwriting room

May 30, 2020
Lloyd's of London considers part-virtual underwriting room
Coronavirus sinks U.S. consumer spending; savings hit record high

Newstracker

Coronavirus sinks U.S. consumer spending; savings hit record high

May 30, 2020
European, South Korean authorities vie for COVID-19 antiviral remdesivir

Newstracker

European, South Korean authorities vie for COVID-19 antiviral remdesivir

May 30, 2020
India's economy seen slowing rapidly in March quarter, with worse to come

Newstracker

India's economy seen slowing rapidly in March quarter, with worse to come

May 29, 2020
Long Odds: China's bet on REITs draws sceptics

Newstracker

Long Odds: China's bet on REITs draws sceptics

May 29, 2020
U.S.-China tension to push Asian shares lower in choppy trade

Newstracker

U.S.-China tension to push Asian shares lower in choppy trade

May 29, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020