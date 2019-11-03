Sunday, November 03, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

FBI sued for improperly withholding info on how facial data of millions of Americans is used

Activists believe the FBI is currently collecting biometric data of at least 640 million adults in the United States.


Agence France-PresseNov 03, 2019 15:37:24 IST

A civil liberties watchdog Thursday sued the FBI and other federal agencies claiming the government is improperly withholding information on how it uses a facial recognition database of millions of Americans.

"Because of the FBI's secrecy, little is known about how the agency is supercharging its surveillance activities with face recognition technology," said Kade Crockford of the American Civil Liberties Union in a statement.

"The public has a right to know when, where, and how law enforcement agencies are using face recognition technology, and what safeguards, if any, are in place to protect our rights."

The ACLU lawsuit naming the FBI, Justice Department and Drug Enforcement Administration said the agencies "failed to produce any responsive documents" in response to a Freedom of Information Act request.

FBI sued for improperly withholding info on how facial data of millions of Americans is used

A woman sets up her facial recognition on her iPhone X. Image: Reuters

Activists believe the FBI is currently collecting biometric data on people's faces, irises, walking patterns, and voices, and has a database of at least 640 million images of adults in the United States.

"Face and other biometric surveillance technologies can enable undetectable, persistent, and suspicionless surveillance on an unprecedented scale," Crockford said.

(Also read: Fingerprint, facial recognition data of over 1 million people exposed in the UK)

"This dystopian surveillance technology threatens to fundamentally alter our free society into one where we're treated as suspects to be tracked and monitored by the government 24/7."

Backers of facial recognition say it is a useful tool that can make it easier to catch criminals and ensure safety at airports and venues with large crowds.

(Also read: Facebook to face $35 billion class-action lawsuit over misuse of facial recognition data)

But privacy and civil liberties activists say the technology remains flawed and could ensnare innocent people.

San Francisco has banned the use of the technology by official agencies, and some researchers have warned of errors, notably in identifying minorities, and of the creation of large databases which could be breached or hacked.

The lawsuit filed in Massachusetts asks the government to turn over information on what data it has and who can access it.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a query on the complaint.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.

tags

latest videos

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni



also see

Facebook

Facebook to face $35 billion class-action lawsuit over misuse of facial recognition data

Oct 20, 2019
Facebook to face $35 billion class-action lawsuit over misuse of facial recognition data
US judge orders State Department to produce Ukraine documents linked to Donald Trump, says records are of 'obvious' public interest

NewsTracker

US judge orders State Department to produce Ukraine documents linked to Donald Trump, says records are of 'obvious' public interest

Oct 24, 2019
After WaPo obit headline describes Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi as 'austere religious scholar', Twitterati eulogise personalities from Hitler to Hannibal

NewsTracker

After WaPo obit headline describes Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi as 'austere religious scholar', Twitterati eulogise personalities from Hitler to Hannibal

Oct 28, 2019
US judge orders Justice Department to release unredacted copy of Mueller grand jury documents by 30 October

NewsTracker

US judge orders Justice Department to release unredacted copy of Mueller grand jury documents by 30 October

Oct 26, 2019
After Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's death, an effective successor may not emerge soon

NewsTracker

After Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's death, an effective successor may not emerge soon

Oct 28, 2019
Islamic State group chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi buried at sea by US military with religious rites

NewsTracker

Islamic State group chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi buried at sea by US military with religious rites

Oct 29, 2019

science

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019