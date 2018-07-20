Every so often, a phone comes along and changes the game in the smartphone space. The Vivo NEX is one of those phones. It is a giant leap forward in terms of design and tech. It looks incredible, and runs very well, too.

The NEX is by far one of the most futuristic phones that we have reviewed this year. It’s amazing that Vivo has taken the Apex concept phone and made it functional for the real world. It’s the world first bezel-less phone and Vivo has outdone itself technically to make it possible. The pop-up camera, the all-screen display, the in-display fingerprint scanner and the absent earpiece: They are all features that phone-makers will have to copy when they release their own devices in the future.

The NEX looks fragile but is surprisingly sturdy. It has a very premium feel; it is a glass sandwich held together by a metal frame. The sides of the phone are made from metal, including volume and power buttons.

It is a 6.6-inch phone with an aspect ratio of 19.3:9, and weighs in a tad less than 200 gm. The phone has a resolution of 2316x1080, and the screen to body ratio is over 91%. The all-screen display is a work of art. Made by Samsung, the super AMOLED panel has a lot of vibrant colours, a lot of deep blacks and a lot of deep contrasts. The display works very well in direct sunlight. The touchscreen responds very fast, and that is what you’d expect from a flagship. The lack of bezels and notches simply ups the level of visual quality on the NEX. It feels good to hold it in your hand.

The back panel, just like the front is a solid piece of gorilla glass, really gets your attention. Vivo has used a material under the glass that lets you see a bunch of different coloured-reflections as you glance over the phone. Expect to get a lot of Wows! When people check out your phone. Very, very psychedelic. It ticks all the boxes for a premium flagship phone.

The rear camera is a 12 MP camera and the photos are something that you would be proud to load up on Instagram. However, the periscope selfie camera is the highlight of this phone and we are going to spend some time on it.

The front camera is an 8 MP pop-up that springs out when you switch on the app. It makes a very interesting sound while popping out. No, it’s not a grandfather with creaky bones. It’s a special effect added by Vivo so you can impress your friends with the mechanical wonder that is the camera.

The camera is strong, believe us, we tried. We pushed the camera down and this is what we learnt: If you push down too hard, it retracts into the slot. If you push it slightly, it bounces back. If you try to hold the camera as it is retracting, it is strong enough to break away from your grip. The camera lens is made from glass. This is a nice piece of thinking by Vivo because glass is harder to scratch than aluminium, and considering that NEX users are going to be clicking a lot of selfies, it’s important that the lens doesn’t get affected by the metal next to it.

The AI tech in the NEX takes your photography experience to another level. The NEX features a fast focusing technology that rivals DSLRs, which enables it to focus quickly and capture the depth of field data in every pixel. NEX’s AI Image Identification enables the user to look up objects online and display related search results and information. The AI Face Beauty feature creates the ideal lighting and facial enhancement settings. More importantly, the phone will continue to learn the user’s habits and tailor the settings to the user’s preferences.

The in-display fingerprint scanner under the screen is another leap in smartphone tech. And it is one of the major reasons that enabled an all-screen design. Hidden under the glass at the front, the scanner is a key contributor to the sleek and futuristic look of the NEX. It is a little slower than other smartphones but that’s a small price to pay for the physical absence of a reader.

The NEX is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chip. Combined with the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, launching, running and switching between multiple apps and games is a cinch on the NEX.

Vivo has packed in a 4,000 mAh battery into the NEX. The charger that comes with the phone is capable of taking your phone from 0 to 50% in 30 minutes. The default video player in the phone gives you 20 hours of non-stop offline video playback.

NEX has a built-in assistant that goes by the name of Jovi. Jovi will help you out with everyday aspects of your life: Map navigation, online shopping, music and video, travel arrangements, and even social media interaction.

The NEX is a phone that will make you fall in love with the way it looks. The design is revolutionary and has set new standards for user experience. If you consider yourself an early adopter of tech, this is a must-have phone.

Here’s a quick look at the specs!

Super AMOLED touchscreen

6-inch display

24% screen to body ratio

2316x1080 resolution

128 GB storage + 8 GB RAM

Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845 processor

12 MP Rear camera and 8 MP Elevating Selfie Camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

4,000 mAh battery

20 hours of non-stop offline video playback

Price: Rs. 48,990/-

This is a partnered post.