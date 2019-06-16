Sunday, June 16, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Father’s Day 2019: Google Doodle celebrates fatherhood with family of ducks

This year’s Father’s Day Google Doodle shows three animations of six ducklings playing with their dad.

tech2 News StaffJun 16, 2019 11:18:32 IST

Google has posted a new Google Doodle today to celebrate Father’s Day. This special day is celebrated in several countries including India to highlight paternal bonds and the influence of fathers in society. It started off to be observed on 19 March that is on the feast of Saint Joseph who is often called “Nutritor Domini ("Nourisher of the Lord") in Catholicism and "the putative father of Jesus" in southern European tradition”.

Father’s Day 2019: Google Doodle celebrates fatherhood with family of ducks

Google Doodle on Father's Day 2019.

The Google Doodle consists of a family of ducks playing together with their dad. There are three slides depicting the adorable bond between a grey father duck and his six ducklings. In the first animation, the ducklings are seen playing and quacking around their father. The father duck is looking for his ducklings in the second one where all of them are lined up on one side. Whenever he turns his head, they keep disappearing underwater and reappearing on the other side. Finally, in the third one, the father blows water towards all the lined-up ducklings and they are caught in bubbles, rising up instantly. Then the father duck blows air towards them, causing the bubbles to pop and all of them falling back into the water.

The first celebration of Father’s Day goes back all the way to 1508 in Catholic Europe, and it was brought to the Americas by the Portuguese and Spanish. It wasn’t until the 20th Century that the event was celebrated outside Catholic traditions in the US.

Father’s Day isn’t exactly celebrated all over India but only in bigger cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, etc. It isn’t a public holiday anywhere in the country.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags
Loading...



Select Dugout: Australian legend Brett Lee explains fielding technique


Top Stories

latest videos

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581


also see

Father's Day

Father’s Day WhatsApp stickers: Here’s how to download and use the stickers

Jun 16, 2019
Father’s Day WhatsApp stickers: Here’s how to download and use the stickers
Google Doodle celebrates theologian Elena Cornaro Piscopia, the first woman to earn a doctorate

Google Doodle celebrates theologian Elena Cornaro Piscopia, the first woman to earn a doctorate

Jun 05, 2019
FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: Google celebrates commencement of mega event with a doodle

FIFA Women's World Cup 2019

FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: Google celebrates commencement of mega event with a doodle

Jun 07, 2019
Google to overhaul its policy team to ensure it has better relations with govt bodies

Google

Google to overhaul its policy team to ensure it has better relations with govt bodies

Jun 14, 2019
Google to roll out a dark theme mode in the Google App for Android users

Google

Google to roll out a dark theme mode in the Google App for Android users

Jun 12, 2019
Google claims it doesn’t want to kill ad blockers but protect users’ privacy

Google

Google claims it doesn’t want to kill ad blockers but protect users’ privacy

Jun 13, 2019

science

Heat waves sweeping India, energy demand rising: Are we caught in a Catch-22?

Climate Change

Heat waves sweeping India, energy demand rising: Are we caught in a Catch-22?

Jun 13, 2019
Onset of type-1 Diabetes can be delayed using a new antibody treatment, trials show

Type-1 Diabetes

Onset of type-1 Diabetes can be delayed using a new antibody treatment, trials show

Jun 12, 2019
Polar bears inspire new material that traps heat, is water-resistant and stretchy

Polar bears

Polar bears inspire new material that traps heat, is water-resistant and stretchy

Jun 10, 2019
Ladybug swarm: Massive ladybug migration several kilometers wide picked up by radar

Insects

Ladybug swarm: Massive ladybug migration several kilometers wide picked up by radar

Jun 10, 2019