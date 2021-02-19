Friday, February 19, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Father of the Web Timothy Berners-Lee says Australian's media law may render the Internet unworkable

It’s a question dividing proponents and critics of the proposed Australian law: does it effectively make Google and Facebook “pay for clicks” and might it be the beginning of the end of free access?


The Associated PressFeb 19, 2021 11:49:28 IST

Timothy Berners-Lee, the British computer scientist known as the inventor of the World Wide Web, says Australian plans to make digital giants pay for journalism could set a precedent that renders the Internet as we know it unworkable. “Specifically, I am concerned that that code risks breaching a fundamental principle of the web by requiring payment for linking between certain content online,” Berners-Lee told a Senate committee scrutinizing a bill that would create the News Media Bargaining Code.

It’s a question dividing proponents and critics of the proposed Australian law: does it effectively make Google and Facebook “pay for clicks” and might it be the beginning of the end of free access?

The battle is being watched closely in the European Union, where officials and lawmakers are drafting sweeping new digital regulations.

Google contends the law does require it to pay for clicks. Google regional managing director Melanie Silva told the same Senate committee that read Berners-Lee’s submission last month she is most concerned that the code “requires payments simply for links and snippets.”

Father of the Web Timothy Berners-Lee says Australians media law may render the Internet unworkable

File image of Tim Berners Lee. Image: Reuters

“The concept of paying a very small group of website or content creators for appearing purely in our organic search results sets a dangerous precedent for us that presents unmanageable risk from a product and business-model point of view,” Silva said.

(Also read: Australian PM urges Facebook to lift its blockage, warns that other countries would follow the gift's example)

Facebook regional vice president Simon Milner agreed that the potential cost for news under the code was “entirely uncapped and unknowable.”

Uniquely, Australia’s code includes a negotiation safety net. An arbitration panel would prevent digital giants from abusing their dominant negotiating positions by making take-it-or-leave-it payment offers to news businesses for their journalism.

In the case of a standoff, the panel would make a binding decision on whose best-offer wins.

Peter Lewis, director of the Australia Institute’s Center for Responsible Technology think tank, said the monetary value of public interest journalism has yet to be established.

(Also read: Facebook and Google sharply diverge in response to Australia's new media law)

“The reason it’s such as ephemeral process, if you like, is that no one’s ever tried this before,” Lewis said.

“How do you value fact-based news absent advertising? News has always been valued on the back of how much ads that the outlet can sell. Because Google and Facebook have dominated the advertising market and taken that out of the equation, we’re now trying to work out the value of public interest journalism,” Lewis added.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Australia Media law

Facebook and Google sharply diverge in response to Australia's new media law

Feb 18, 2021
Facebook and Google sharply diverge in response to Australia's new media law
Australian PM urges Facebook to lift its blockage, warns that other countries would follow the gift's example

Facebook

Australian PM urges Facebook to lift its blockage, warns that other countries would follow the gift's example

Feb 19, 2021
Facebook blocks Australians from viewing, sharing news on the platform

Facebook

Facebook blocks Australians from viewing, sharing news on the platform

Feb 18, 2021
Adobe Acrobat introduces new tools to web including split PDFs, add passwords and more

Adobe Acrobat web

Adobe Acrobat introduces new tools to web including split PDFs, add passwords and more

Feb 04, 2021
Microsoft Edge gets Kids mode that brings kid-friendly content, custom browser themes and more

Microsoft

Microsoft Edge gets Kids mode that brings kid-friendly content, custom browser themes and more

Feb 17, 2021
Jammu and Kashmir admin restores 4G internet across UT; impact of relaxations to be 'closely monitored'

Jammu and Kashmir admin restores 4G internet across UT; impact of relaxations to be 'closely monitored'

Feb 06, 2021

science

UN report: Huge changes in society, economics, power generation needed for Earth to remain habitable

Environment

UN report: Huge changes in society, economics, power generation needed for Earth to remain habitable

Feb 19, 2021
Dinosaur migration was partly delayed by climate, herbivores took longer to traverse North: Study

Paleontology

Dinosaur migration was partly delayed by climate, herbivores took longer to traverse North: Study

Feb 17, 2021
First Australian evidence of big shift in Earth’s magnetic poles found, might help predict the next

Shifting Poles

First Australian evidence of big shift in Earth’s magnetic poles found, might help predict the next

Feb 17, 2021
DST astronomers trace huge optical flare from supermassive black hole discovered in the 1960s

Blazars

DST astronomers trace huge optical flare from supermassive black hole discovered in the 1960s

Feb 17, 2021