Fastrack has launched three new products under its Fastrack Reflex portfolio in India. The new lineup includes Fastrack Reflex 3.0 fitness band, a contactless payment solution called Fastrack Reflex 2C Pay, and Fastrack Reflex Tunes which marks Fastrack's entry into the audio segment.

Fastrack Reflex 3.0

The smart band Reflex 3.0 is priced at Rs 2,495. It comes in a dual-tone of pink and green strap. The fitness band features over 10 sports modes including running, hiking, walking, yoga, and cycling. The band will allow users to choose from 20 watch faces.

The Fastrack Reflex 3.0 sports a full touch colour display, which is water-resistant. It will allow users to control music and the camera using the band and comes with features such as phone finder, sleep tracker, and idle alert.

The Reflex band will be connected to a fitness app called Fastrack Reflex World.

Fastrack Reflex 2C Pay

Aiming to make a footprint in the increasingly cashless trend, Fastrack has also introduced Fastrack Reflex 2C Pay in collaboration with YONO SBI. Interestingly, users will be able to make payment using their fitness bands. The Reflex 2C Pay will also have smart band features like sleep and activity tracker, music control, seven-day power reserve and phone finder.

Fastrack Reflex Tunes

Fastrack has also launched a new smart category, the Fastrack Reflex Tunes. Under the sub-range, the company offers over-the-head, behind-the-neck and truly wireless audio products. Supported by both Android and iOS, the devices come with Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity. Users can buy the products from Fastrack stores and its official website. The price of the Reflex Tunes starts from Rs 1,795.