Wednesday, May 29, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Fake social media accounts spread pro-Iran, anti-Trump messages during 2018 election - FireEye

By Christopher Bing (Reuters) - A network of fake social media accounts impersonated political candidates and journalists to spread messages in support of Iran and against U.S. President Donald Trump around the 2018 congressional elections, cybersecurity firm FireEye said on Tuesday. The findings show how unidentified, possibly government-backed, groups could manipulate social media platforms to promote stories and other content that can influence the opinions of American voters, the researchers said.

ReutersMay 29, 2019 02:07:02 IST

Fake social media accounts spread pro-Iran, anti-Trump messages during 2018 election - FireEye

By Christopher Bing

(Reuters) - A network of fake social media accounts impersonated political candidates and journalists to spread messages in support of Iran and against U.S. President Donald Trump around the 2018 congressional elections, cybersecurity firm FireEye said on Tuesday.

The findings show how unidentified, possibly government-backed, groups could manipulate social media platforms to promote stories and other content that can influence the opinions of American voters, the researchers said.

This particular operation was largely focussed on promoting "anti-Saudi, anti-Israeli, and pro-Palestinian themes," according to the report by FireEye.

The campaign was organised through a series of fake personas that created various social media accounts, including on Twitter and Facebook. Most of these accounts were created last year and have since been taken down, the report said.

Spokespersons for Twitter and Facebook confirmed FireEye's finding that the fake accounts were created on their platforms.

Lee Foster, a researcher with FireEye, said he found some of the fake personas - often masquerading as American journalists - had successfully convinced several U.S. news outlets to publish letters to the editor, guest columns and blog posts.

These writings displayed both progressive and conservative views, the report said, covering topics including the Trump administration's designation of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization.

"We're assessing with low confidence that this network was organised to support Iranian political interests," said Foster. "However, we're not at the point where we can say who was doing it or where it's coming from. The investigation is ongoing."

Twitter said in a statement that it had "removed this network of 2,800 inauthentic accounts originating in Iran at the beginning of May," adding that its investigation was ongoing.

Before the 2018 midterms election, the nameless group created Twitter accounts that impersonated both Republican and Democratic congressional candidates. It is unclear if the fake accounts had any effect on their campaigns.

The imposter Twitter accounts often plagiarized messages from the politicians' legitimate accounts, but also mixed in posts voicing support for policies believe to be favourable to Tehran. Affected politicians included Jineea Butler, a republican candidate for New York's 13th District, and Marla Livengood, a republican candidate for California's 9th District. Both Livengood and Butler lost in the general election.

Livengood and Butler could not be immediately reached for comment.

Facebook said it had removed 51 Facebook accounts, 36 Pages, seven Groups and three Instagram accounts, connected to the influence operation. Instagram is owned by Facebook.

The activity on Facebook was less expansive and it appeared to be more narrowly focussed, said Facebook head of cybersecurity policy Nathaniel Gleicher. The inauthentic Facebook accounts instead often privately messaged high profile figures, including journalists, policy makers and Iranian dissidents, to promote certain issues.

Facebook similarly concluded the activity had originated in Iran, although it's not clear whether the operation was backed by the Iranian government.

Foster said the research demonstrates how groups will use a variety of different techniques and methods to push an agenda online.

(Reporting by Christopher Bing, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Susan Thomas)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations


Top Stories

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

Redmi Note 7S Specifications


also see

Newstracker

Miracle win offers Australian PM authority and government stability

May 20, 2019
Miracle win offers Australian PM authority and government stability
Austrian chancellor, president to discuss election after far-right video scandal

Newstracker

Austrian chancellor, president to discuss election after far-right video scandal

May 20, 2019
Blast injures South African tourists near Egypt's Giza pyramids

Newstracker

Blast injures South African tourists near Egypt's Giza pyramids

May 20, 2019
Swiss voters approve tighter gun control, avoid EU clash

Newstracker

Swiss voters approve tighter gun control, avoid EU clash

May 20, 2019
U.S. to hold economic conference in June to seek boost for Palestinians

Newstracker

U.S. to hold economic conference in June to seek boost for Palestinians

May 20, 2019
Modi set to return to power with a bigger majority, exit polls show

Newstracker

Modi set to return to power with a bigger majority, exit polls show

May 20, 2019

science

New technique spots 18 Earth-like exoplanets outside our solar system in Kepler data

Astrophysics

New technique spots 18 Earth-like exoplanets outside our solar system in Kepler data

May 28, 2019
Superbug-killing compound found effective in bacteria causing pneumonia, UTIs

Antibiotic Resistance

Superbug-killing compound found effective in bacteria causing pneumonia, UTIs

May 28, 2019
How can India gauge the vulnerability of its agricultural crops to climate change?

Agriculture

How can India gauge the vulnerability of its agricultural crops to climate change?

May 28, 2019
IITM scientists on the hunt for efficient way of recovering oil from offshore wells

Crude Oil

IITM scientists on the hunt for efficient way of recovering oil from offshore wells

May 28, 2019