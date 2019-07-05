Saturday, July 06, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Fake Samsung update app installed by more than 10 million users from the Play Store

The fake app, named ‘Updates for Samsung,’ promised users Android firmware updates.

tech2 News StaffJul 05, 2019 22:16:52 IST

We have heard about a number of counterfeit apps on the Google Play Store that have duped users and made loads of money by pushing ads.

In the latest reveal, CSIS Security Group’s report suggests that an app named 'Updates for Samsung' promising updates for Samsung phones has been installed by over 10 million users.

Once installed, the fake app redirected users to an ad-farm that charged money for downloading the update. But unlike most fake apps, the CSIS Security Group did not find the app attempting to push any malware onto the phone. The app simply takes advantage of the difficulty of installing firmware and operating system updates on Samsung phones and pools them all together for the user. This is done without any affiliation to Samsung and loading a domain named updato(dot)com in an Android browser.

Fake Samsung update app installed by more than 10 million users from the Play Store

Updates for Samsung app on the Play Store. Image: CSIS Security Group

But that's not all. Digging through the site reveals that the vendors offer a free and paid Samsung firmware updates to users. But digging through the app's source code, researchers found that the website limits the speed of free downloads to 56 kbps, causing the so-called 'free' firmware downloads to eventually time out. By crashing all of its free downloads, the developers of the app force people to shell out $34.99 for a premium package to download any files.

Updates for Samsung app 2

The issue here is that the app violates Play Store rules and uses its own payment platform to process the payments rather than the one provided by Google. This poses a threat to users as their payment data may get intercepted or logged by third-party sites rather than being encrypted by Google’s protected payment channel.

The app also offers a $19.99 SIM card unlocking service but it remains unclear if this functions as intended, or is just another scam route.

What is concerning though is that there may be hundreds of apps on the Play Store which scam users in a similar way but fail to go under the scanner since they might have fewer downloads.

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Private video

Private video

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications


also see

WhatsApp

WhatsApp's latest beta update 2.19.183 introduces a feature to hide muted statuses

Jun 26, 2019
WhatsApp's latest beta update 2.19.183 introduces a feature to hide muted statuses
Huawei confirms newly launched Honor 20 series will get Android Q updates

Honor

Huawei confirms newly launched Honor 20 series will get Android Q updates

Jun 28, 2019

science

New gene linked to schizophrenia discovered by team of Indian, Australian scientists

Schizophrenia

New gene linked to schizophrenia discovered by team of Indian, Australian scientists

Jul 05, 2019
Decoy bacteria and tiny 'nanobodies' paired up to fight cancer in new technique

Cancer Therapy

Decoy bacteria and tiny 'nanobodies' paired up to fight cancer in new technique

Jul 05, 2019
Scientists succeed in mapping every neuron in a worm, a breakthrough in neuroscience

Neurobiology

Scientists succeed in mapping every neuron in a worm, a breakthrough in neuroscience

Jul 04, 2019
Fire on the mountain: Massive volcano Stromboli explodes in biggest eruption since 2007

Volcanic Eruption

Fire on the mountain: Massive volcano Stromboli explodes in biggest eruption since 2007

Jul 04, 2019