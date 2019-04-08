Monday, April 08, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Fake news menace: Supreme Court refuses to interfere with PIL aimed at regulating misinformation on social media

The PIL sought directions to the Centre to frame guidelines to check spread of fake news on social media.

tech2 News StaffApr 08, 2019 13:24:43 IST

The Supreme Court has refused to hear a PIL filed by a lawyer, Anuja Kapur, which sought guidelines from the Indian government to frame rules aimed at stopping the circulation and publication of fake news.

As per ANI, a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi decided to ignore the public interest litigation (PIL) for now, focussing its time on another PIL, which sought action against political parties if their spokespersons and representatives delivered a speech and made remarks in media pertaining to religion or caste.

Fake news menace: Supreme Court refuses to interfere with PIL aimed at regulating misinformation on social media

Representational image.

Kapur's petition had been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a direction from the Central government to frame necessary guidelines for checking the spread of fake news by elaborating on aspects such as accountability, liability and responsibility.

In a 127-page petition filed by Kapur, she also sought a direction from the Centre to constitute a committee responsible for curbing fake news. Examples of several fake news campaigns in the week following the Pulwama attacks, across social media platforms, were also shared in the petition.

"There are no accountabilities, liabilities and responsibilities to restrict or counter restrict fake news by organising press-conferences or putting it on the concerned official website by various concerned authorities for the general public to access the authenticated news," Kapur claimed in her petition.

With inputs from ANI

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Neo-Nationalism: Badge of honour or tool of fear? | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 3


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review


also see

TikTok

TikTok ban: SC refuses listing of plea challenging Madras HC order banning download

Apr 08, 2019
TikTok ban: SC refuses listing of plea challenging Madras HC order banning download
Plea in Supreme Court seeks direction to Centre on registration of marital rape cases, calls for clear guidelines

NewsTracker

Plea in Supreme Court seeks direction to Centre on registration of marital rape cases, calls for clear guidelines

Mar 30, 2019
AAP govt moves SC seeking constitution of larger bench to decide on control of services in Delhi; CJI-led bench to look into matter

NewsTracker

AAP govt moves SC seeking constitution of larger bench to decide on control of services in Delhi; CJI-led bench to look into matter

Mar 25, 2019
Supreme Court dismisses plea challenging constitutional validity of 'triple talaq' ordinance

NewsTracker

Supreme Court dismisses plea challenging constitutional validity of 'triple talaq' ordinance

Mar 25, 2019
Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court asks Gujarat govt to take action against errant cops, including IPS officer, in two weeks

NewsTracker

Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court asks Gujarat govt to take action against errant cops, including IPS officer, in two weeks

Mar 29, 2019
SC calls Assam govt's affidavit on foreigners tribunal 'an exercise in futility', directs state chief secy to appear before it on 8 April

NewsTracker

SC calls Assam govt's affidavit on foreigners tribunal 'an exercise in futility', directs state chief secy to appear before it on 8 April

Apr 01, 2019

science

Stunning solar eclipse by Martian moons captured in images by NASA's Curiosity rover

Martian Eclipse

Stunning solar eclipse by Martian moons captured in images by NASA's Curiosity rover

Apr 08, 2019
ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 mission on hold after moon lander Vikram damaged during tests

Chandrayaan-2

ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 mission on hold after moon lander Vikram damaged during tests

Apr 08, 2019
Heritage havelis, architecture in Rajasthan decaying from years of neglect

Indian Heritage

Heritage havelis, architecture in Rajasthan decaying from years of neglect

Apr 08, 2019
World Health Day 2019: Parents must lead by example, spend more time with kids

PUBG & Parenting

World Health Day 2019: Parents must lead by example, spend more time with kids

Apr 07, 2019