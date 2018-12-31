Tuesday, January 01, 2019 Back to
Fake Instagram profile collects fraud donations in Karnataka IPS officer's name

The unidentified Instagram user has created a fake account her name with photos, post seeking donations.

Press Trust of India Dec 31, 2018 08:31 AM IST

Senior Karnataka police officer Roopa Moudgil has filed a complaint with cybercrime police against an Instagram user for fraudulently collecting donations in her name.

The unidentified Instagram user had created a fake account in Roopa's name that included her photos and a post seeking donations for destitute women, Roopa told PTI here.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, she said.

Instagram Logo art.

Roopa said she has requested police to ask Instagram authorities to delete the profile.

The IPS officer came to know of the fraud when she saw a tweet by Suresh Hosamani, accusing her of fraudulently collecting donations.

"@D_Roopa_IPS mam if you any collecting a fund or donation is it legally you're account & what's the intention to collection of fund," Hosamani tweeted.

In reply, Roopa said denied being on Instagram. "This is not my account. I'm not on Instagram. This is brought to my notice only now," she said.

Roopa said the photos posted on Instagram were downloaded from her Facebook account and posted.

