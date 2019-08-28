Wednesday, August 28, 2019Back to
Fairphone launches its third environment friendly smartphone called Fairphone 3

Fairphone 3 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC and is coupled with 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage.


tech2 News StaffAug 28, 2019 17:58:03 IST

After a long gap of three years, Fairphone has launched its new smartphone Fairphone 3. As per the company, this smartphone is made from sustainable and recycled material for all the possible parts. It comes with replaceable modules that help in easy repair and as per the company website, users can repair it themselves with the help of a screwdriver.

The company aims to avoid e-waste and that is why they have used recyclable material in the smartphone.

On the company website, Fairphone 3 is priced at €450.00 (Rs 35,000 approx.) and is now available for pre-order. The shipping will commence in early October.

Fairphone 3 is made from recyclable material as the company aims at reducing e-waste. Image: Fairphone

Fairphone 3 specifications

This newly launched smartphone, Fairphone 3, is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor and is coupled with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. It features a 5.65-inch Full HD+ display 2160 x 1080 resolution and an aspect ratio of 18:9.

On the camera front, it comes with a single rear camera with a 12 MP camera. On the front, there is an 8 MP camera for selfies. Fairphone 3 comes with a fingerprint sensor at the back of the device. The smartphone runs on Android 9 OS and is packed with a 3,000 mAh battery.

