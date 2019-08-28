tech2 News Staff

After a long gap of three years, Fairphone has launched its new smartphone Fairphone 3. As per the company, this smartphone is made from sustainable and recycled material for all the possible parts. It comes with replaceable modules that help in easy repair and as per the company website, users can repair it themselves with the help of a screwdriver.

The company aims to avoid e-waste and that is why they have used recyclable material in the smartphone.

On the company website, Fairphone 3 is priced at €450.00 (Rs 35,000 approx.) and is now available for pre-order. The shipping will commence in early October.

Say hello to the new Fairphone 3: the phone that cares for people and planet. #DareToCare and be one of the first to pre-order: https://t.co/fBTeJHVilI Change is in your hands. #WeAreFairphone pic.twitter.com/X7W0NU4GXc — Fairphone (@Fairphone) August 27, 2019

Fairphone 3 specifications

This newly launched smartphone, Fairphone 3, is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor and is coupled with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. It features a 5.65-inch Full HD+ display 2160 x 1080 resolution and an aspect ratio of 18:9.



On the camera front, it comes with a single rear camera with a 12 MP camera. On the front, there is an 8 MP camera for selfies. Fairphone 3 comes with a fingerprint sensor at the back of the device. The smartphone runs on Android 9 OS and is packed with a 3,000 mAh battery.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.