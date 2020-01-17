ReutersJan 17, 2020 04:15:39 IST
Peacock:
Cost: Peacock Free will be free for all U.S. customers and will include ads. Peacock Premium customers can upgrade to ad-free version for $5 per month, while all other customers can upgrade for $9.99 per month.
Bundles: Peacock Premium will be bundled in with no extra cost for Comcast and Cox subscribers, and will cost $4.99 per month for non-bundled customers.
Original programming: Dramas including "Dr. Death" and a reboot of "Battlestar Galactica." A stand-up comedy special, and interview series "Hart to Heart" from comedian Kevin Hart. Original films and animated series to be developed from Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation.
TV library: "The Office" (starting in 2021); "Parks and Recreation," "30 Rock," "Frasier," "Saturday Night Live," and "Cheers."
Movie library: "Bridesmaids," "Brokeback Mountain," "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," "The Breakfast Club." Exclusive streaming rights to "Fast and Furious 9" and "Jurassic World 3."
Availability: April 15 for Comcast customers, launches nationwide on July 15
Netflix:
Cost: Plans ranging from $9.99 https://www.netflix.com/signup/planform per month to $19.99 per month.
Bundles: Available as part of Comcast's Xfinity https://help.netflix.com/en/node/100377/us package in the United States.
Discounts: Mobile plan in India for about $3.50 https://in.reuters.com/article/netflix-india-mobile/netflix-to-roll-out-cheaper-mobile-only-plan-for-india-idINKCN1UC2R5 per month
Original programming: TV series and films such as "House of Cards," "Stranger Things," "13 Reasons Why," "Marriage Story," "The Irishman."
Television library: "Seinfeld" (starting in 2021), "The Office" (through 2020), "Breaking Bad."
Movie library: "City of God," "The Matrix," "Trainspotting," "Raiders of the Lost Ark."
Availability: Globally except https://help.netflix.com/en/node/14164 in China, North Korea, Crimea, and Syria.
Disney+:
Cost: $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year.
Bundles: $13 https://www.reuters.com/article/us-walt-disney-streaming/disney-to-bundle-disney-hulu-espn-at-popular-netflix-price-idUSKCN1UW2JB per month bundle including Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu.
Original programming: "The Mandalorian," "Loki," "Lady and the Tramp."
Television library: "High School Musical," "Duck Tales," "Star Wars Rebels," "The Simpsons."
Movie library: "Bambi," "Frozen," "The Sound of Music," "Avatar."
Launched: November 2019
Apple TV+:
Cost: $4.99 https://in.reuters.com/article/us-apple-iphone-streamingtv/apple-may-steal-netflix-streaming-crown-but-only-for-a-year-idINKCN1VW29A per month.
Discounts: Free one-year subscription with purchase of new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac or Apple TV device. Subscription in India https://www.apple.com/in/apple-tv-plus for 99 rupees ($1.40) per month.
Original programming: "The Morning Show," "Dickinson," "For All Mankind," "Little Voice."
No library beyond original programming.
Launched: November 2019
HBO Max:
Cost: $14.99 per month
Discounts: Free at launch to HBO subscribers on AT&T distribution platforms and HBO Now direct-billed customers.
Original programming: "Grease: Rydell High" musical spinoff series; four "Adventure Time" series; a "Gossip Girl" reboot; "Green Lantern." Upcoming HBO series "The Outsider" and "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon."
Television library: "Friends," "Doctor Who," "The Big Bang Theory," "South Park;" HBO series including "Game of Thrones"
Movie library: DC Comics superhero movies including "The Dark Knight" as well as others like "Citizen Kane," and "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy
Availability: May 2020 in the United States.
Amazon Prime Video:
Cost: $12.99 per month or $119 per year through an Amazon Prime membership with free shipping and other benefits. $8.99 per month for Prime Video only.
Discounts: $6.49 https://www.amazon.com/gp/help/customer/display.html/ref=hp_left_v4_sib?ie=UTF8&nodeId=201910200 per month for students
Original programming: "The Grand Tour," "Jack Ryan," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Catastrophe."
Television library: "Downton Abbey," "Bones," "Mr. Robot."
Movie library: "You've Got Mail" and "The Silence of the Lambs."
Availability: More than 200 https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSFWN1E909Q countries.
Hulu:
Cost: $5.99 https://help.hulu.com/s/article/how-much-does-hulu-cost?language=en_US per month or $11.99 per month without advertisements.
Bundles: Can be bundled with Hulu's live TV service.
Original programming: "The Handmaid's Tale", "Veronica Mars," "The Mindy Project" and "Marvel's Runaways."
Television: Next-day TV episodes from networks including NBC, ABC, FOX and FX for shows including "This is Us" and "Family Guy."
Television library: "The Good Doctor, "ER," "Lost," "Golden Girls," "Full House" and "Family Matters."
Movie library: Titles including "Mission Impossible: Fallout," the "Transformers" series and "A Quiet Place."
Availability: The United States and Japan
CBS All Access:
Cost: $5.99 https://www.cbs.com/all-access/subscription/plan per month, or $9.99 per month without commercials.
Discounts: 15 percent discount per month with an annual plan.
Original programming: "Star Trek: Discovery," "Star Trek: Picard," animated "Star Trek: Lower Decks," "The Good Fight," "The Twilight Zone."
Television library: "Big Brother," "NCIS," and "The Brady Bunch."
Movie library: "Four Weddings and a Funeral," "Ghost," the "Rocky" series.
Availability: United States
