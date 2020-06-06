Saturday, June 06, 2020Back to
Facebook's Zuckerberg says to review content policies after facing backlash over Trump posts

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc is looking at improving the social network's content policies, while building products to advance racial justice, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said on Friday in response to the ongoing protests in the United States.


ReutersJun 06, 2020 05:15:10 IST

Zuckerberg's post comes after Facebook faced widespread backlash, including from its own employees, over its decision to leave up controversial posts from President Donald Trump.

"I know many of you think we should have labeled the President's posts in some way last week", Zuckerberg said in a blog post, referring to his decision of not removing the inflammatory post by U.S. President Donald Trump containing the phrase "when the looting starts, the shooting starts."

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

